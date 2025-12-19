U.S. Marine Recognized by Samurai of the Week

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jocelyn MedinaRamirez, a manpower clerk with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, has been named Samurai of the Week for her excellence in her work, dedication to her fellow Marines and the time she spends volunteering in the community. She was also recognized as 3rd Marine Division’s Marine of the Year.

“This accomplishment, to me, is a very big milestone,” said MedinaRamirez. “I take it in as a big step for me to continue learning and how to lead people. I take a lot of pride in it.”

MedinaRamirez, a native of Vista, California, fosters a team-oriented environment in her shop by assisting her fellow Marines in achieving their goals and assuring them that they can always count on her support.

“It’s just also giving them the opportunity to achieve their personal goals as well. Because I think that's also very important,” said MedinaRamirez.

MedinaRamirez’s actions have garnered recognition not only from the leadership of 3rd Marine Division but also from her fellow Marines in her shop. “Medina is really hungry for knowledge and is really learning all the time,” said Cpl. Andrew Gollan, an administrative specialist with HQBN, 3rd MARDIV. “She has drive. That's what I like about her.”

MedinaRamirez’s commitment to being the change she wants to see in her unit, along with the positive impact it brings, makes her a deserving recipient of the Samurai of the Week.