From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — When a small group of young Signal Corps officers arrived in the Republic of Korea in 2000, the Army wasted no time sorting them into their next chapters. Two were sent to a strategic signal brigade. The remaining three were sent north, across an invisible boundary Soldiers half-jokingly called the “no-smile line,” into the demanding operational environment of the 2nd Infantry Division.

“That line was real,” said Gustavo Mendiola, a fellow Signal officer and longtime peer. “North of it was 2nd Infantry Division country, and the smiles stopped for a reason.”

Once there, the group was split again. Two officers were assigned to a signal battalion. One, then-Capt. Osvaldo Ortiz, was sent to serve as the S-6, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment (Air Assault), 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of Korea, widely regarded as one of the most challenging assignments a Signal officer can take.

“A few weeks later, during yet another division field exercise, we ran into Capt. Ortiz,” Mendiola recalled. “He looked at us, smiled and said he was thrilled to be assigned to the infantry because we would not have hacked it. Of course, he did not actually use the word guys.”

Mendiola laughed. “And of course, he was absolutely right. We softies in the signal battalion never would have survived. That moment, equal parts truth and bravado, set the tone for everything that came after.”

Those early days embedded with infantry Soldiers would shape Ortiz’s career, influencing his leadership style, professional instincts and deep appreciation for the core of the Army.

“That assignment showed me where I fit,” Ortiz said. “It is where I learned what it really meant to be a Soldier, regardless of branch. Hard work mattered. Being present mattered. Credibility had to be earned.”

Roots of resilience Born in El Paso, Texas, Ortiz spent much of his childhood across the border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. His parents, Mexican immigrants with limited formal education, emphasized education as the path forward.

“Neither of my parents had more than a second-grade education,” Ortiz said. “But they understood how important school was. They sacrificed to make sure my brother and I went to the best schools possible.”

When Ortiz was 13, tragedy struck. A house fire claimed his father’s life and left both Ortiz and his brother seriously injured, beginning years of surgeries and rehabilitation.

“Our life changed overnight,” Ortiz said. “But my mother never stopped pushing for us. My early dreams were simple, to achieve what my parents hoped for me, to validate their sacrifices and to be the first in our family to finish high school and college.”

That resilience carried him through Texas A&M University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and commissioned as a second lieutenant into the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

Finding purpose in tough assignments Though commissioned as a Signal officer, Ortiz spent much of his career in combat arms formations, a deliberate choice that he credits with shaping him as a leader.

His deployments include Operation JOINT ENDEAVOR in Bosnia-Herzegovina and five tours in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM.

“As a Signal officer, I have spent more time in combat arms formations than in Signal units,” Ortiz said. “Those assignments with the 2nd Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division and 3rd Infantry Division are where I learned how to lead Soldiers. You are in the field. You are in the motor pool. You are not hiding behind a desk.”

His one-year tour in Korea from 2000 to 2001 remains the most formative.

“That tour shaped my entire career,” Ortiz said. “I served with some of the finest leaders and mentors I have ever known. I learned to push the limits of my mind and body. I learned that if you work hard and take care of people, branch does not matter.”

During that time, Ortiz was selected as one of 10 Soldiers to represent Eighth Army at the 2001 Bataan Death March.

Leading through change at U.S. Army South Ortiz arrived at U.S. Army South in July of 2024 as chief of staff during one of the most transformative periods in the command’s history. His tenure coincided with the Army Transformation Initiative, the activation of Western Hemisphere Command and the deactivation of U.S. Army South after nearly four decades.

“What I am most proud of is helping the command navigate the most significant change since its activation in 1986,” Ortiz said. “That included managing the transition while dealing with fiscal challenges in fiscal year 2025 and early fiscal year 2026 without putting people or mission at risk.”

Ortiz emphasized that people remained his priority throughout the uncertainty.

“I take great pride in always putting People First,” he said. “The hardest part was not being able to address every concern. The uncertainty from transformation, workforce optimization, the government shutdown and manning cuts placed a heavy burden on everyone. Not being able to mitigate all of that was my biggest challenge.”

The family who served too Behind Ortiz’s career stood his wife, Angeline, whose sacrifices mirrored his own.

“He was always the first one to the office and usually the last one to leave,” Angeline said. “He is the kind of leader who would never ask someone to do something he would not do himself.”

At every assignment, she said, the feedback was the same.

“Someone would always pull me aside at an event and tell me what a great person he is,” Angeline said. “He gives 100 percent to everything.”

That commitment required balance and sacrifice.

“I had to set aside the career I thought I would have,” she said. “I became a stay-at-home mom, constantly starting over every few years. At the time, it was hard. But eventually I realized how blessed we were.”

She reflected on the opportunities that came with that life.

“I got to be there for every school activity and every sporting event,” she said. “I never worried about bills, doctor visits or missing out on life. Even when I did not fully see it at the time, we were a team, working toward the same goal, just in different ways.”

Ortiz credits his family with sustaining him through four deployments, years of geo-bachelor assignments and more than two cumulative years of temporary duty.

“Our families absolutely also serve,” Ortiz said. “They sacrifice friendships, careers, education and stability. They are just as deserving of a thank you.” Lessons earned over time

When asked what advice he would leave behind, Ortiz reflected on the transition ahead.

“There is life after service,” Ortiz said. “I have come to terms with the fact that I will be doing something completely different after almost 30 years, and that is okay. The Army will keep rolling along.”

To younger Signal officers and support military occupational specialty Soldiers, his guidance remains grounded.

“Be a Soldier,” Ortiz said. “Do PT. Go to the range. Get out of the office. Find tough assignments, especially early in your career. That is where you grow.”

And to his younger self, his advice was direct.

“You are expendable,” Ortiz said. “Go home at a decent time and spend more time with your family.”

A legacy of elevation Those who know Ortiz best often point to his ability to elevate everything around him, sometimes in unexpected ways.

“The second thing I learned from Oz, back when he was still 2nd Lt. Ortiz, is that he is always willing to improve the world around him,” Mendiola said. “Case in point, he taught me to put Valentina hot sauce on popcorn. Not butter. Real Mexican hot sauce. Life changing.”

Mendiola paused before adding, “Only Oz could make you a better officer and a better snacker at the same time.”

As Ortiz prepares to retire Dec. 19, 2025, at Fort Sam Houston, his legacy is measured not just in assignments or awards, but in people shaped, teams strengthened and moments of humanity shared.

“As tacky as it sounds,” Ortiz said, “it has truly been my distinct honor to serve this country. It is not perfect, but after everything I have seen and experienced, I believe this is the best country in the world. I am grateful for every opportunity and for everyone who helped me get here.”