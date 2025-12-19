USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns home after Operation Blue Pacific patrol to combat illegal fishing, deepen regional cooperation

Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew conducts bilateral maritime law enforcement...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew conducts bilateral maritime law enforcement boardings with members of the National Police in the Federated States of Micronesia's exclusive economic zone on Nov. 22, 2025. The crew returned home Dec. 14, 2025, after completing a successful expeditionary patrol under Operation Blue Pacific, deepening partnerships with Pacific nations and bolstering maritime security in the region. The Sentinel-class fast response cutter crew operated for over 500 hours, patrolling 5,380 nautical miles from Nov. 17 to Dec. 14, with 15 days dedicated to providing a persistent presence in the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, as well as on the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew returned home Sunday after completing a successful expeditionary patrol under Operation Blue Pacific, deepening partnerships with Pacific nations and bolstering maritime security in the region.

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter crew operated for over 500 hours, patrolling 5,380 nautical miles from Nov. 17 to Dec. 14, with 15 days dedicated to providing a persistent presence in the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, as well as on the high seas.

Crew members worked closely with partners from FSM and Palau. They enacted the bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements with Pacific partners and embarked law enforcement officers from these nations’ maritime police forces to conduct interoperable patrols. This hands-on cooperation enabled the joint teams to conduct six bilateral boardings and inspections of fishing vessels in the FSM EEZ. On the high seas, the cutter’s crew inspected one vessel under the authority of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.

These efforts helped combat illegal fishing and other illicit maritime activities. They also enhanced maritime domain awareness, supported the safe flow of commerce, and promoted good maritime governance.

Myrtle Hazard’s team stepped in to provide critical presence in Palau's waters during a five-day patrol. This coverage supported Palauan authorities while their Guardian-class patrol boat underwent scheduled maintenance. The patrol went beyond simple transit. It focused on building maritime security, engaging directly with Pacific partners, and enforcing international maritime law through shared operations.

"The relationships we build with our Pacific partners are at the heart of this mission," said Lt. Emma Saunders, commanding officer of Myrtle Hazard. "Executing bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with our partners allows us to work side by side with the common goals of deterring illicit maritime activities, protecting our oceans, and supporting the communities that rely on their natural resources."

These actions advanced U.S. Coast Guard priorities, enabling border security, protecting lawful commerce and trade, and staying ready for contingencies. A persistent, low-visibility presence fosters trust and strengthens ties within the Pacific community through shared law-enforcement-led and community-engagement efforts.

To build goodwill, the crew organized five community events in Pohnpei and Kosrae, FSM. These included a volleyball game with locals, swimming lessons for children, and tours of the cutter.

"The community events in Pohnpei and Kosrae were some of our favorite parts of the patrol," said Saunders. "We have some pretty good athletes on the crew, and sharing the court with the all-stars from the local village teams made for an unforgettable volleyball match full of laughs and friendly competition. The swimming lessons for local youth and cutter tours for veterans and their families were a hit all around. It's moments like these that really help build lasting relationships." Crew members further maintained readiness through training, earning new qualifications and currency, and completing 10 drills covering navigation, engineering, damage control, and medical response. During the patrol, Myrtle Hazard crossed the equator. The crew celebrated with traditional ceremonies, including a line-crossing event, a Cutterman ceremony recognizing a member serving more than five years at sea, and a promotion to lieutenant junior grade.

About Operation Blue Pacific Operation Blue Pacific is the U.S. Coast Guard's strategic, multi-mission campaign to foster security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity across Oceania and the Pacific Islands, working collaboratively with island nations to combat illegal fishing, narcotics, support search and rescue, and build strong mutual maritime governance through ship patrols, training, and shared operations, enhancing regional stability and the U.S.'s role as a trusted partner.

About USCGC Myrtle Hazard The Myrtle Hazard is the 39th 154-foot Sentinel-class FRC, named in honor of the first enlisted woman in the U.S. Coast Guard who served as an electrician and radio operator. It is one of three cutters currently based in Guam, a cornerstone for the U.S. Coast Guard's ongoing commitment to the U.S. and the people of Oceania.

