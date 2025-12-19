Montgomery Lock and Dam Project Continues Making Significant Progress

Photo By Andrew Byrne | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District contractors attach a mixer feed pipe...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District contractors attach a mixer feed pipe to a crane when standing up the on-site concrete batch plant at Montgomery Locks and Dam in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Nov. 21, 2025. Building the batch plant at the lock facility will allow contractors to produce 400,000 cubic yards of concrete for immediate use when constructing a new navigation chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam. The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery, each constructed prior to 1936, are the first three locks and dams on the Ohio River downstream of the Point of Pittsburgh. The three facilities have the oldest and smallest lock chambers operating along the entire river. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with lock chambers measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period. Transporting commodities on the waterways is four times less expensive than by truck and 33 percent cheaper than by rail. Between 15 million and 20 million tons of cargo travel on the upper Ohio River each year, including mainly coal, but also coke, petroleum products, raw and finished steel, and aggregates. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne) see less | View Image Page

Preparing for something big rarely begins with the pour of concrete or the swing of a crane. It often begins with planning, coordination, and ensuring every detail is finalized before the major work begins. The preparation at Montgomery Locks and Dam is exactly where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE) expect it to be at this juncture of the project as contractors advance with the construction of a new lock chamber at the facility, a significant part of the Upper Ohio Navigation Project.

The project marks the first phase of building a new, larger lock chamber to ensure safe and reliable navigation on the Ohio River for decades to come. Before construction shifts into full production, the focus has been on building the systems that will support it.

The current focus is on developing an on-site concrete batch plant to supply the concrete needed to construct the new lock chamber.

“The contractor made significant progress assembling the batch plant, completed the field offices, partially removed the auxiliary chamber, and completed paving the access road,” said Capt. Logan Everett, project manager. “With these key milestones achieved, we’re transitioning out of the mobilization and setup phase, and moving toward production as we head into spring 2026.”

Early actions are laying the groundwork for the next major steps. With significant progress already made, the removal of the upstream miter gates and demolition of the auxiliary chamber’s approach walls set the stage for the next major phases of the project. The next phases include construction of the middle wall and installation of a cofferdam, an essential waterproof barrier enabling work to proceed in dry conditions within the river.

As with any large-scale navigation project, preparation extends beyond demolition. As the team prepares for the monumental task of building the new lock chamber, contractors will begin with a small test pour of concrete. The initial pour serves as a rehearsal to confirm that the equipment, materials, and processes are ready for the major construction of the new 110-foot-wide, 600-foot-long lock chamber, which is expected to use around 400,000 cubic yards of concrete.

Contractors will mix concrete on-site to meet USACE standards, ensuring the highest quality for this critical infrastructure project.

Chris Dening, the district’s mega projects team chief, described the progress so far as a “strong startup,” noting the project is approximately 10 to 12 percent complete since the contract was awarded in the fall of 2024. "This is a significant milestone for a project with an estimated eight-year timeline," Dening said.

The strong start, Dening explained, is the result of coordination among construction, engineering, and navigation partners, including the Waterways Association of Pittsburgh, the Port of Pittsburgh Commission, and the Coast Guard. Every partner plays a vital role in minimizing disruption to river traffic during construction.

"A seamless interaction between construction and navigation is our goal," said Dening. "We want to keep navigation going, keep construction going, and if those efforts intersect, we want those impacts to be as small as possible. The only way to do that is through communication and coordination.”

The coordination effort has already translated into tangible progress. One of the latest milestones in the project came when USACE awarded a $35-million contract option for fabricating hydraulic steel structures, including the critical miter gates for the new lock chamber.

"In concert with our construction and navigation partners, we laid a solid foundation early to ensure an efficient production phase for this project," said Dening. "The hard work this year has set the stage for us to place copious amounts of high-quality concrete starting in the spring.”

Montgomery Lock and Dam’s new lock chamber is part of a much larger effort, the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, which modernizes crucial navigation facilities on the Ohio River. Specifically, the project focuses on constructing primary lock chambers at the Emsworth, Dashields, and Montgomery locks and dams in Emsworth, Moon Township, and Monaca, Pennsylvania.

The three locks and dams, built in the 1930s, have reached the end of their operational lifespan and are increasingly prone to failure. Building larger, modern primary chambers will allow the navigation system to accommodate today’s commercial tows, which are vital to the region’s economy and national supply chains.

USACE expects the project to create more than 13,000 jobs during construction, with the larger Upper Ohio Navigation Project supporting more than 28,000 jobs during its lifetime and 5,300 permanent jobs once completed.

Montgomery Lock and Dam plays a crucial role in national supply chains, facilitating transportation for approximately 12 million tons of goods annually between Pittsburgh and various locations along the Ohio River. Ensuring the reliability of aging river infrastructure is essential to keeping goods moving efficiently throughout the region and the nation.

As the project moves toward its next phase in 2026, Dening emphasized that the work underway now, such as planning, coordination, and preparation, is just as important as the concrete and steel to build the new lock chamber. Collaboration among engineers, contractors, and navigation experts will remain critical to keeping the project on track and ensuring goods continue to flow smoothly from the river to businesses' shelves nationwide.