Green Goblin 2025: Developing Adaptive Warfighters Your browser does not support the audio element.

Total Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participated in Exercise Green Goblin, Dec. 8-12, 2025, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., showcasing the operational capabilities of combat camera Airmen.



During the five day exercise, eight teams consisting of four personnel utilized their technical and tactical skills, executing low-light documentation operations in realistic scenarios.



“The Department of War conducts many operations at night because it gives us a lot of tactical advantages,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, 1st CTCS commander. “If we are expected to integrate with and document DoW combat missions, we need to be able to operate under no-light and low-light conditions.”



The teams conducted forensics documentation, recon of an enemy encampment and casualty searches in simulated contested environments.



“Throughout the exercise, Airmen executed a series of infantry based tasks designed to enhance mission readiness and reinforce our ability to operate seamlessly as an integrated Joint Force,” said Staff Sgt. Willis Zachary, 1st CTCS standard and evaluation non-commissioned officer in charge. “The exercise strengthens Total Force Integration by embedding active duty and reserve Airmen together.”



Total Force Integration is the strategy of seamlessly blending active duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and civilian personnel, processes, and equipment to create a more cohesive, efficient and powerful force. Exercise Green Goblin incorporates TFI by implementing training designed to integrate active duty and reserve combat camera Airmen.



“It's an opportunity for our total force implementation,” said Tech. Sgt. James Thomas, 4th CTCS aerial combat camera craftsman. “Exercises like this get us more comfortable, not just with working our night vision capabilities but also partnering with the 1st CTCS and building better relationships with our deployment partners.”



The 2025 Green Goblin exercise was an opportunity for members to sharpen their documentation skills to create products that enable leaders to make informed mission decisions, building a resilient, mission-ready force capable of operating in complex, demanding environments.