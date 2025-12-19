Team Minot showcases two legs of the nuclear triad to new U.S. Strategic Command leadership team Your browser does not support the audio element.

On the second stop of their first field visit as the new command team for U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command senior enlisted leader, got a firsthand look of the Airmen and mission at Minot AFB, North Dakota, Dec. 16, 2025.



As the USSTRATCOM commander, Correll oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal which is comprised of the land, sea and air-based nuclear capabilities collectively known as the nuclear triad.



Minot AFB is the only installation in the Department of War that hosts two legs of the nuclear triad. The 5th Bomb Wing (5BW) provides the air leg by maintaining and operating the nuclear capable B-52H Stratofortress aircraft. The 91st Missile Wing (91MW) provides the land leg with a fleet of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).



During their visit with Team Minot, Correll and Naumann visited with leadership and Airmen from both wings to see up close how Minot AFB uniquely supports both mission sets.



“The focus and effort by the Airmen at Minot is absolutely impressive,” said Correll.



After taking a seat inside the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft and engaging with aircrew and Airmen, Correll took time to recognize the 5BW Warbirds’ outstanding performance and thanked the Airmen.



“Our strategic deterrence mission only happens because of you,” Correll said. “The aircraft take flight because of you. The missiles are ready and credible, because of you. Thank you and your families for your service.”



Correll and Naumann’s immersion into the Team Minot mission included in-depth briefings on the bomber alert mission, ongoing modernization projects for both wings and a firsthand look at how the 91MW Rough Rider Airmen regularly maintain and secure the Minuteman III ICBMs.



Correll received a 91MW traditional “Bully Stick” in reference to U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s adage to “speak softly and carry a big stick” and the 91MW’s ICBM arsenal. After being immersed in the 91MW “Bully!” battle cry tradition, Correll took time to personally recognize Rough Rider Airmen for their outstanding performance in their units.



Despite the unseasonably warm temperature, the day’s strong winds and remnants of a recent ice storm, Correll witnessed Team Minot’s resilience and adherence to the base mantra: Only The Best Come North.



“It is an honor to witness Team Minot’s spirit and resilience that ensure this critical mission never stops,” Naumann said.