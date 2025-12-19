CIC Ordered to Investigate Black Markets in Germany (28 DEC 1946)

On Dec. 28, 1946, the commander of U.S. Forces in the European Theater (USFET) instructed the Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) to investigate black market operations in occupied Germany. This order came during intense political pressure to address misconduct within the U.S. occupation force.

In the midst of great economic trouble and a severely weak currency in postwar Germany, black markets erupted to offer more affordable goods and services for German citizens and Allied troops. Soldiers found they could sell American goods on the black market for cash, German antiques, artwork, and other valuables. According to historian Kevin C. Ruffner, the market was so lucrative during the early months of the occupation that in July 1945, “the Army’s finance office in Berlin disbursed one million dollars in pay, yet soldiers sent some three million dollars to addresses in America.”

The involvement of American troops in the black market, as well as loosened fraternization policies and relaxed military discipline, led to a weakening of German–American relations and security across the American occupation zone. The Seventh Army CIC Detachment reported in late 1945: "The general opinion of the Germans is that American soldiers are men who drink to excess; have no respect for the uniform they wear; are prone to rowdyism and to beat civilians with no regard for human rights; and benefit themselves through the black market." While zone-wide security operations like TALLY HO and DOUBLE CHECK sought to quell dissidence and maintain security among the civilian population, they did little to prevent American troops from partaking in black market activities during the early occupation period.

In June 1946, the USFET commander, General Joseph T. McNarney, ordered an investigation into the situation. The inquiry found that American troop involvement in the black market had abated since November 1945, though disciplinary problems persisted with the newly arrived replacements beginning in early 1946. The situation became a source of nationwide controversy in August 1946 when the U.S. Senate Special Committee to Investigate the National Defense Program launched its own investigation into allegations of misconduct in Germany.

Recognizing the black markets as a serious problem, General McNarney turned to the CIC. During the first year of the occupation, evidence of black market activities uncovered during routine CIC investigations was turned over to the Military Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID). With more pressure on the U.S. Military Government and USFET to address the issue, on Dec. 28, 1946, McNarney directed the CIC to gather intelligence on black market operations for USFET and assist law enforcement agencies and the CID with investigations.

Over the next few months, CIC agents concentrated on large scale operations. Although the CIC could locate these markets, often centered in large cities and refugee camps, it struggled to identify individual and group operators, especially when dealing with an already heavy case load of other investigations. The CIC history noted: “In addition, the assignment of countering black market operations was often dangerous far beyond its value, and it placed CIC agents face-to-face with some of the worst criminal elements in Germany.” To help counter the threats of violence and riots against CIC agents caused by these investigations, the CIC established standard operating procedures forbidding arrests within refugee camps and organizing better coordination with the CID and U.S. Constabulary forces for the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of black marketeers.

The CIC saw some successes in apprehending black marketeers with these new guidelines enacted, but many of the raids the CIC participated in were reportedly “unsuccessful in getting to the heart of the black market dealings.” These markets remained a staple of the postwar economy until economic and currency reforms in West Germany began being implemented in 1948.

Article by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian. New issues of This Week in MI History are published each week. To report story errors, ask questions, request previous articles, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.