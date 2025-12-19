Volunteers spread holiday cheer to Fort Lee AIT Soldiers with 400 gift bags

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Community volunteers, Soldiers and installation leaders came together at the old Fort...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Community volunteers, Soldiers and installation leaders came together at the old Fort Lee bowling alley to fill 400 gift bags with a shared goal: ensuring Advanced Individual Training service members spending the holidays on post feel supported, appreciated and remembered. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The spirit of the season filled the former bowling alley building as community volunteers, Soldiers and installation leaders came together with a shared goal: ensuring Advanced Individual Training service members spending the holidays on post feel supported, appreciated and remembered.



Volunteers from the Holiday Helper Association and Dominion Energy joined Fort Lee Soldiers to assemble 400 holiday gift bags for AIT service members who will remain on base during Holiday Block Leave and are unable to travel home. Laughter, conversation and teamwork filled the room as each bag was carefully packed with items meant to bring comfort and a touch of holiday cheer.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris worked alongside volunteers and Soldiers throughout the evening, thanking participants for their time and dedication to Fort Lee’s trainees.



“Our Soldiers are far from home during a season that means a lot to many people,” Harris said. “Seeing the community come together like this sends a powerful message that they are valued and never alone here at Fort Lee.”



Staff Sgt. Adam Garcia, who helped assemble the bags, said the event was especially meaningful for those who remember their own first holiday away from family.



“Small gestures like this can make a huge difference,” Garcia said. “These Soldiers are working hard every day, and knowing the community cares about them really helps boost morale.”



The gift bags will be distributed to AIT service members staying on Fort Lee, many of whom are experiencing their first holiday season away from loved ones. Organizers said the effort was about more than just the gifts — it was about connection, kindness and reminding Soldiers they are part of a larger military family.

Carlton Branch, president of the Holiday Helper Association, said supporting Soldiers during the holidays has long been a priority for the organization.



“Our mission is to make sure no Soldier feels forgotten during the holidays,” Branch said. “Partnering with Fort Lee and Dominion Energy allows us to reach more service members and show them how much their sacrifice is appreciated.”



By the end of the event, all 400 bags were filled and ready for distribution, carrying with them heartfelt thanks and warm wishes. Leaders said the generosity and teamwork on display served as a reminder that even small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact during the holiday season.