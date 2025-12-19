Service Members Honor Veterans During Wreaths Across America

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe | Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Dylan Schrom and Airman 1st Class Bryan Perez, both from...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe | Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Dylan Schrom and Airman 1st Class Bryan Perez, both from the 109th Airlift Wing, place a wreath at the Air Force crest during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York, Dec. 13, 2025. Wreaths Across America is an annual event that remembers and honors veterans by placing remembrance wreaths on the graves of local veterans. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe) see less | View Image Page

Schuylerville, New York — Forty Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors joined hundreds of volunteers to place wreaths at the graves of veterans at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on December 13, 2025.

The annual Wreaths Across America event honors the nation’s military veterans by placing remembrance wreaths on the graves of local veterans.

A total of 17,000 balsam wreaths were placed at the cemetery, according to the national Wreaths Across America organization.

Nine Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing, Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, Sailors assigned to the Nuclear Power Training Unit in Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady Naval Reserve Center took part in the wreath laying. Members of the Marine Corps and Coast Guard also participated.

The nationwide program took place in all 50 states where thousands of wreaths were laid in remembrance of those who served.

“Each wreath we place is more than evergreen and ribbon,” said Air National Guard Colonel Steven Slosek, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing. “It is our visible promise that those who serve will never be forgotten.”

The event began with volunteers placing wreaths throughout the cemetery and reciting the names of fallen heroes — a staple of the Wreaths Across America mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach”.

The wreath laying was followed by a ceremony featuring the presentation of wreaths representing each military service branch and remarks from community leaders and military representatives.

“Part of the instructions for placing the wreaths is that the veteran’s name is spoken aloud so their memory is not forgotten,” said Navy Captain David Tranotti, commanding officer of U.S. fleet forces N01 and narrator for the ceremony.

“Continuing that message and tradition is important, especially for all the active duty and reserve personnel that could one day be in these grounds as well,” Tranotti said.

For many participants, the event provided a personal moment of reflection. Friends and families of those fallen were seen visiting and paying respect throughout the morning.

“My wife's grandparents are buried here in Saratoga National, so we’ve been coming up here every year to visit their graves. We started off by laying wreaths, and then decided we wanted to get more involved,” Tranotti said.

Nationally, the wreath-laying observance continues to grow each year, with volunteers of all ages helping to ensure that veterans and their stories are neither forgotten nor overlooked during one of the busiest times of the year, according to Wreaths Across America.

“The service members who rest here built the foundation on which we serve today. Their courage carved the path. Their sacrifice secured the freedoms we defend,” Slosek said.