Building the Future: Military Construction Program in Texas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has long been a cornerstone of military readiness, and nowhere is this more evident than in Texas. With its vast landscapes and strategic importance, the region hosts some of the nation’s largest military installations, each fortified by the Corps of Engineers’ expertise in infrastructure and innovation. From historic World War II expansions to cutting-edge sustainable projects, the Corps of Engineers’ work in Texas, led by the Fort Worth District, is a testament to engineering excellence, economic development, and community partnership.

Historical Foundations

The Corps of Engineers’ legacy in Texas began in earnest during World War II, when the state became a hub for military training and logistics. Bases like Fort Hood and Dyess Air Force Base, both established in 1942, quickly transformed from dusty plains into bustling centers of activity. USACE engineered airfields, barracks, supply depots, and railheads enabling Texas to play a pivotal role in mobilizing troops. This era laid the groundwork for an enduring relationship between the Corps of Engineers and the Lone Star State. Today, preserving the past while building for the future is an important factor in construction.

“There are a lot of historic buildings at Joint Base San Antonio, and Fort Sam Houston in particular,” said Daryl Flaggs, a program manager with the Fort Worth District’s Southern section for the military branch. “We work with the Texas State Historic Preservation Office to ensure we maintain or preserve the exterior components of a building while modernizing the interior.”

Overcoming Challenges

Texas’ harsh climate including scorching summers, torrential rains, hurricanes, and freezing temperatures tests the district’s resilience. With 12 Army and Air Force installations that cover the vast expanse of the state, the district is ready for anything Mother Nature can throw at it. As hardscape is emplaced for large motor pools and parking lots for new barracks at installations, new drainage systems are also being added.

“There’s an issue everywhere you put more pavement,” said Amanda Fuller, chief of Fort Worth District’s Eastern Section for the military branch. “But we work with environmental specialists to ensure we have enough green spaces and drainage to accommodate the new runoff.”

Environmental Stewardship

Balancing progress with conservation, the Corps employs sustainable practices. At Fort Hood, stormwater management systems mitigate erosion, while habitat restoration projects protect endangered species. Solar initiatives aim for net-zero energy use, reflecting a commitment to green innovation.

“Fort Hood has a tree replacement policy in place,” said Fuller. “If we take down a large elm for a project, we have to replace it with 10 new trees. The Department of Public Works is always a part of our project delivery team to ensure we are meeting or exceeding local environmental standards.”

Economic and Community Impact

Corps of Engineers’ projects are economic engines for the local communities around the installations. While not all winning bids come from Texas companies, many of the subcontractors are local. Local businesses, from suppliers to eateries, also thrive during construction booms.

“A lot of the subcontractors for many of the projects on Fort Bliss are local,” said Peter Matar, chief of Fort Worth District’s Southwest Section for military branch. “Some of the painting contractors or some of the ones doing the landscaping and sidewalks are hired from the El Paso area.”

Modern Marvels: Key Projects and Installations

Today, the district is known for its experience with medical projects, having built four medical centers and multiple clinics over the last 15 years. New construction methods are also being tested.

“The district is leading the way with the design and construction of a major Veterans Administration health care center on Fort Bliss as well as new construction in Dallas and San Antonio,” said Matar. “We are also constructing ten 3D printed buildings on the installation.”

There are multiple child development centers and dorm complexes being fit into a limited space at JBSA as well as the largest kennels in the world.

“The main focus is to ensure we are meeting our customers’ expectations,” said Flaggs. “This means getting the right people on the right projects to ensure they remain on time and on budget.”

What Lies Ahead

As new projects arise in military construction the district will remain focused on delivering for today, innovating for tomorrow, and focusing on people always.

Editors note: The Corps of Engineers has provided pivotal support to the Army for more than 250 years. To learn about that history, visit https://www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th/