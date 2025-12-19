Volunteers spread holiday cheer to Fort Lee AIT Soldiers with 400 gift bags

FORT LEE, Va. — The spirit of the season filled the former bowling alley building as community volunteers, Soldiers and installation leaders came together with a shared goal: to make sure Advanced Individual Training service members spending the holidays on post feel supported, appreciated and remembered.



Volunteers from the Holiday Helper Association and Dominion Energy joined Fort Lee Soldiers to assemble 400 holiday gift bags for AIT service members who will remain on base during Holiday Block Leave and are unable to travel home. Laughter, conversation and teamwork filled the room as each bag was carefully packed with items meant to bring comfort and a touch of holiday cheer.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris participated in the event, working alongside volunteers and Soldiers and offering words of encouragement throughout the evening. She thanked those involved for giving them their time and for showing trainees that the Fort Lee community stands behind them, especially during the holidays.

The gift bags will be distributed to AIT service members staying on Fort Lee, many of whom are experiencing their first holiday season away from family and loved ones. Organizers said the effort was about more than just the gifts — it was about connection, kindness and reminding Soldiers that they are part of a larger family.



Dominion Energy volunteers said supporting Soldiers during the holidays is especially meaningful, and events like this highlight the strong bond between Fort Lee and the surrounding community. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to lifting morale and spreading goodwill during a time of year that can be challenging for those far from home.



By the end of the event, all 400 bags were filled and ready for distribution, carrying with them heartfelt thanks and warm wishes. Leaders said the smiles, generosity and teamwork on display were a true reminder that even a small act of kindness can make a lasting impact during the holiday season.

