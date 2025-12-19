Fort Lee Spouses’ Club delivers 170 dozen cookies to frontline workers and community

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Fort Lee Spouses’ Club came together this holiday season to spread gratitude and...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | The Fort Lee Spouses’ Club came together this holiday season to spread gratitude and goodwill across the installation, baking and packaging 170 dozen cookies for Fort Lee frontline workers and members of the surrounding community. The cookies were delivered in partnership with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, turning a simple sweet treat into a heartfelt thank-you for those who serve and support the installation every day. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The Fort Lee Spouses’ Club came together this holiday season to spread gratitude and goodwill across the installation, baking and packaging 170 dozen cookies for Fort Lee frontline workers and members of the surrounding community. The cookies were delivered in partnership with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, turning a simple sweet treat into a heartfelt thank-you for those who serve and support the installation every day.



The initiative resulted in more than 2,000 homemade cookies, prepared and boxed by Spouses’ Club and BOSS volunteers. Once packaged, the cookies were distributed across the post to essential personnel, including those who continue to work through the holidays to keep Fort Lee running smoothly and safely.



Organizers said the effort was designed to recognize the often-unseen contributions of frontline workers while also strengthening connections within the Fort Lee community. Volunteers spent hours baking, sorting and boxing cookies, emphasizing teamwork and shared purpose throughout the process.



In addition to deliveries made across the installation, service members and their families are also invited to share in the holiday cheer. A limited number of cookies remain available for pickup at the BOSS Center in Building 8401, where approximately 100 boxes are still on hand while supplies last.



Leaders from both the Spouses’ Club and BOSS said the collaboration highlights a shared commitment to supporting Soldiers, families and community partners, especially during the holiday season. By working together, the organizations aimed to ensure that appreciation and kindness reached as many people as possible.



The Fort Lee Spouses’ Club regularly supports quality-of-life initiatives across the installation, and this event continues that tradition by focusing on community care and connection.



Organizers encouraged service members and families to stay engaged with Spouses’ Club and BOSS activities, noting that even small gestures can have a meaningful impact.