3rd Marine Littoral Regiment participates in Steel Knight 25

Photo By Sgt. Alexis Moradian | This logo serves as the official crest of the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexis Moradian | This logo serves as the official crest of the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 3, 2022. The 3d MLR will serve as a key enabler for joint, allied, and partnered forces, will integrate with naval forces, and will enable multi-domain maneuver and fires within contested spaces. The transition of 3d Marines to 3d MLR is in accordance with Force Design 2030 and one of the first major steps to facilitating a shift as the Marine Corps divests in legacy capabilities and builds a force that is optimized for operations envisioned within the Commandant’s Planning Guidance. (U.S. Marine Corps logo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii – U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participated in Steel Knight 25 alongside U.S. forces from 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Amphibious Squadron 5 (PHIBRON 5), Destroyer Squadron 31 (DESRON 31), and 10th Air Force, Dec. 1 – 14.

Steel Knight 2025 is a scenario-driven, mission rehearsal exercise led by 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, designed to certify 5th Marine Regiment in the planning, deployment, and command and control of Marines in preparation for the next Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. The exercise enhances readiness, sharpens kill-web enabled decision-making, and demonstrates to allies that I MEF remains the partner of choice.

3rd MLR participated virtually from across locations aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay. Throughout the exercise, 3rd MLR focused on honing its command-and-control capability by employing the staff in distributed command nodes directly contributing to the evolving scenario.

“Steel Knight 25 was an excellent rehearsal for 3d MLR to exercise our ability to adapt and effectively respond to complex, realistic scenarios while in a distributed environment,” said Col. Gabriel Diana, commanding officer of 3rd MLR. “Our dispersed, agile command-and-control approach is fundamental to our survivability and our capacity to maintain a decisive advantage in support of the joint force and our allies.”

3rd MLR was postured to respond to in-scenario situations in real time to support participating ground, aviation, logistics and information forces in California, Arizona, and afloat in the Pacific Ocean.

A key vignette of 3rd MLR’s contribution to the exercise was the regiment’s organic fires, effects and air direction element (FADE), which executed simulated maritime engagements, integrated air and missile defense, and leveraged maritime domain awareness throughout the scenario.

“The FADE was integral in how 3rd MLR achieved multi-domain effects during the exercise,” said Maj. Quinton Boyd, the deputy fires and effects coordinator with 3rd MLR. “We were able to integrate with our 1st MarDiv counterparts, conduct maritime dynamic targeting, and successfully contribute to joint maritime strikes within the scenario.”

3rd MLR’s integration into Steel Knight 25 from its decentralized command nodes aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii highlighted the regiment’s ability to command and control across a distributed battlespace, enhancing survivability and lethality.

“This is just the beginning,” said Diana. “The lessons we learned from Steel Knight 25 will only enhance our ability to fight and win future multi-domain battles in a distributed littoral environment by holding enemy surface combatants at risk and by supporting the joint force and MAGTF commanders.”

3rd MLR is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with the joint force and allied and partnered nations.