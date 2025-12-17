Kearsarge Completes Role 2 Medical Capability Certification One Year Early Your browser does not support the audio element.

NORFOLK, Va. – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Medical department certified Role 2 medical capable one year early, Dec. 1, 2025.

Role 2 medical capabilities include emergency resuscitation and damage control surgery, evacuation and stabilization capacity, inpatient ward care and x-ray, lab, blood, and ancillary services.

“This accomplishment is not just ahead of schedule—it’s precedent-setting,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Matthew Garcia, Kearsarge Medical departmental leading chief petty officer and independent duty corpsman. “Most ships spend the entirety of the training phases building toward medical readiness. This ship is exiting Basic phase [tier I] already able to receive, treat, and save casualties at the level expected much later in the cycle.”

With Role 2 capabilities onboard Kearsarge, the ship is not only meeting operational standards ahead of time, but reducing training risks across every mission area as it continues its certification phase.

“Role 2 is important because a secondary mission of the Kearsarge is a casualty ship, so we have to be prepared to care for sick and injured shipmates, and part of that is being able to provide this higher level of care that is more than just the battlefield care of CPR and first aid,” said Capt. Greg Whaley, officer in charge of Fleet Surgical Team 8.

Teamwork and the close support of other commands have led to this monumental achievement.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” said Capt. Rosie Goscinski, commanding officer of the Kearsarge. “This would not have been possible without the support of our higher headquarters, as well as the support of the team, pushing forward, knowing what needed to be done, and doing it themselves.”

As a self-contain operating environment, the ship functions much like a small community and like small communities, medical conditions and injuries can happen at any time. With Role 2 medical capability onboard, the ship can now provide enhanced emergency care, limited surgical intervention and patient stability.

“Bringing this capability online, over a year early, means the ship is medically ready for real-world tasking, closing critical gaps well ahead of the normal training timeline,” said Garcia.

As the ship continues integrating and training with more advanced certifications, the crew can rest assured at whatever comes their way, Kearsarge Medical is ready and able to respond to any emergencies at a moment’s notice.