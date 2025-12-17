Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club, BurgGymnasium Partner to Support Local Food Bank

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Noncommissioned officers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command with the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club partnered with students and staff from Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium to donate more than 150 gifts to the Kaiserslautern Tafel during a community service event held Dec. 17, 2025, at the school.

Inside a BurgGymnasium classroom, wrapped gifts filled a long table and the floor beneath a chalkboard marked “Tree of Hope,” as students and adults sorted packages and checked handwritten tags. Volunteers then moved the donations through tiled hallways and down the school’s stairwell, carrying black plastic crates and holiday gift bags in steady coordination. The donations were prepared for handover.

The donation supports families and children in Rhineland-Palatinate who may be experiencing financial hardship. The Kaiserslautern Tafel is a registered nonprofit food bank founded in 1998 and one of the oldest in the region. According to the organization, it supports approximately 550 households and about 1,500 people in the region. The Tafel will distribute the gifts to families based on need.

For members of the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club, the event reflected the organization’s founding principles through direct engagement with the host-nation community.

“At its core, community service is about building and sustaining partnerships,” said Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Rodriguez-Pazo, president of the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club. “We’re not only giving back to the military community. We’re also giving back to the communities that support us and welcome us here as guests.”

Rodriguez-Pazo said in-person engagement remains a priority for the club.

“What we’re doing now is strengthening those partnerships at a time when maintaining them matters more than ever,” he said.

Beyond the donation, Rodriguez-Pazo said the project also reinforced leadership development among noncommissioned officers.

“When you look at the NCO core competencies, especially ‘extends influence beyond the chain of command,’ this is exactly what that looks like,” he said. “Volunteerism is one way we demonstrate selfless service and servant leadership.”

Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium is a coeducational, state-funded secondary grammar school in central Kaiserslautern with a long-standing emphasis on civic engagement and international exchange.

“The basic idea is to bring Germans and Americans together,” said Michael Weis, a teacher at Kaiserslautern BurgGymnasium. “We want students to get to know Americans, and we want Americans to experience a German school and community.”

According to Weis, partnerships like this extend beyond a single event and contribute to long-term trust within the community.

“It shows that cooperation is possible,” Weis said. “It shows that you are part of the community, not just stationed here.”

The cooperation between the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club and BurgGymnasium began in 2019 and has grown into a strong partnership following the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the second year they have organized a “Tree of Hope” for Christmas.

Organizers selected the Tafel after identifying a need to support children whose families may be prioritizing essential expenses such as housing and utilities.

“Even with a strong social system, there are still children who might not receive gifts,” Rodriguez-Pazo said. “Supporting the Tafel allowed us to reach families who need it most.”

Weis said efforts like this can shape how U.S. Soldiers are viewed locally, particularly by students with limited interaction with the military.

“Activities like this show that Soldiers care,” Weis said. “It changes perceptions.”

For the Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club, the event also served as a way to encourage broader participation among noncommissioned officers.

“You don’t have to be a member to volunteer,” Rodriguez-Pazo said. “The club is about helping NCOs grow, strengthen community ties and become better leaders through continued service.”

The Sergeant Morales Club was established in 1973 by Lt. Gen. George S. Blanchard to promote the highest ideals of integrity, professionalism and leadership among enlisted Soldiers serving in Europe.