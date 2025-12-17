Soldiers Bring Holiday Cheer to Children at Tripler Army Medical Center Through Toy Donations Your browser does not support the audio element.

HONOLULU — The Medical Readiness Battalion, Hawaii (MRB-H) brought holiday cheer to children at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) by donating toys on Dec. 12, 2025. Approximately 40 to 50 Soldiers participated in a toy drive, including road guards, drivers, and medics, who collectively donated an estimated 300 toys.

“The toy ruck was a way for us to reflect our effort and sacrifice — so instead of just collecting toys, we carried them uphill for the hospitalized children who are facing much bigger battles,” Col. Joleen Pangelinan, TAMC chief nursing officer, said.

Donations benefited admitted pediatric patients in the 7B1 ward, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, children attending neurology, dermatology, endocrinology, and allergy clinics, TAMC staff, and the Toys for Tots of Hawaii program. Roughly 250 toys were distributed within the hospital, while the remaining 50 were donated to Toys for Tots. The event was led by Capt. Lisbel Rozewicz and Staff Sgt. Jose Martinez-Martinez and united Soldiers and staff in the spirit of giving.

Another memorable moment was Rozewicz’s heartfelt speech. As a former civilian nurse in Tripler’s Pediatric Sedation Unit, Rozewicz shared her experiences witnessing the struggles of hospitalized children and the joy Christmas brought them.

“People will forget the things you say, people will forget the things you do, but people will never forget the way you made them feel," Rozewicz said, quoting Maya Angelou. “The kids and the parents we donated the toys to won't know who we are individually, but those families will never forget the joy we brought them this Christmas, and I wanted every soldier to carry that with them in their heart."

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Staff Sgt. Bobby Brown dressed as Santa and delivered toys throughout the clinic. His presence brought smiles and excitement to children, transforming the hospital into a place of joy and celebration. For many, the sight of Santa turned what could have been a daunting experience into a moment of happiness.

The toy drive exemplified the MRB-H’s commitment to supporting the community and spreading holiday cheer. Through their efforts, Soldiers and staff made a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families in need during the holiday season.