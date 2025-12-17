Full Circle with the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drive

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Lt. Col. Neil Edgar, a G2 assistant chief of staff and intelligence officer (35D),...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Lt. Col. Neil Edgar, a G2 assistant chief of staff and intelligence officer (35D), poses in front of a C-130E Hercules display at the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum in Fort Bragg, N.C., on Dec. 14, 2025. Edgar supports the Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop where U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Air Force Paratroopers are working together with Jumpmasters from 14 partner nations on interoperability and joint airborne operations. Operation Toy Drop is also partnered with the U.S. Marines in conjunction with Toys for Tots to provide in excess of 2,000 donated toys from mission participants to the local community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The 25th annual Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop was hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), or USACAPOC(A), at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from Dec. 8–12. The event provided joint airborne operations training with partner nations while supporting the local community through toy donations for children.



One USACAPOC(A) staff member supporting the event, Lt. Col. Neil Edgar, a G2 assistant chief of staff and intelligence officer (35D), has a unique tie to the operation: he participated in the very first execution early in his Army career.



Edgar was an E-4 assigned to the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment at Fort Bragg, having joined the Army in 1997. At the time, his company was tasked with testing an anti-tank weapon for the Army. He had no idea he would also get to take part in the inaugural Randy Oler Operation Toy Drop in December 1998.



“We found out about Operation Toy Drop through our company first sergeant,” Edgar said. “He had a relationship with somebody at USACAPOC(A), so he picked several of our lower-enlisted Soldiers to attend, and I was one of the lucky chosen ones.”



He was excited to have the opportunity. Operation Toy Drop was first organized by Sgt. 1st Class Randy Oler, a USACAPOC(A) Soldier. It combines building Soldier readiness in basic warrior tasks with conducting a collective airborne operation that coordinates activities from units in the active and Reserve Army and Air Force, jumpmasters, paratroopers from partner nations, and civilian service organizations. The effort pulls off Fort Bragg’s largest annual combined joint training and airborne operation.



This year, 14 partner nations participated in the exercise that jumped more than 2,500 paratroopers. Exercises like this help prepare Soldiers for large-scale combat operations that require moving large numbers of personnel in a timely manner for actions on the objective.



Edgar later transitioned from the North Carolina National Guard to the Army Reserve. His most recent assignment brought him full circle back to USACAPOC(A) in 2024, where he found himself participating in Operation Toy Drop again after more than two decades of service. He feels it is an honor to be participating in the exercise again, this time in a support role.



“This is an extremely significant event,” Edgar said. “Not just for me, but for USACAPOC(A) and the Army airborne community as a whole. Toy Drop showcases our interoperability with our allies and partner nations, making this an extremely valuable event.”



When asked if he would jump again if given the opportunity, Edgar replied, “Heck yeah!”



“By Sword, Deed, and Word!”