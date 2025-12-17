Interagency Senior Leaders Met to Discuss Tactics on Advancing Counter UAS Efforts

Photo By Sgt. Tien-Dat Ngo | Military senior leaders discuss tactics on advancing counter small Uncrewed Aerial...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tien-Dat Ngo | Military senior leaders discuss tactics on advancing counter small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (c-sUAS) strategies and fostering interagency partnerships around the National Capitol Region (NCR) during the quarterly Department of War (DoW) & Interagency (IA) Symposium at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Dec. 11, 2025. The Symposium’s purpose is to establish a shared understanding of DoW and IA on c-sUAS threats, capabilities, limitations, optimizing resource sharing and procurement across the 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tien Dat Ngo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON –– Joint interagency and law enforcement senior leaders met to establish a shared understanding of counter-small Unmanned Aerial System (c-sUAS) threat detection and mitigation best practices during a Law Enforcement Symposium hosted by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/United States Army Military District of Washington (JTF-NCR/MDW) at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on Dec. 11. JTF-NCR/MDW, in partnership with Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401), utilized lessons learned from a recent c-sUAS exercise held at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., to bridge knowledge gaps and strengthen partnerships.

The symposium brought together leaders from the Department of War, civilian law enforcement, and World Cup host cities to discuss c-sUAS capabilities, limitations, and optimizing resource sharing and procurement.

“The goal of the day is to be able to share the lessons learned from our recent threat simulation exercise and work together to strengthen the law enforcement correlation, as required for high profile events that are on the horizon,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, Commanding General, JTF-NCR/MDW. “We remain committed to leading these efforts in the National Capital Region, to ensure that we are fostering collaboration necessary to evolve and increase security challenges, we must leverage the insights we gained today to enhance our small UAS capabilities and our operational readiness as we continue to break down barriers internally and externally to the military and interagency, state and local law enforcement partners.”

The increased use of s-UAS, or drones, presents a rapidly evolving threat landscape that requires a coordinated approach and cooperation across all U.S. government agencies to effectively address everything from detection and tracking to mitigation and neutralization.

“The problem with a drone is it is completely indifferent to land boundaries, it’s completely indifferent to where federal property becomes state property, becomes a local monitor area, and the violence that can be inflicted is nearly limitless because of the low price,” said Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. “From the Army perspective, now is the time we have to do it, we have to do it together.”

Effective c-sUAS threat mitigation requires real-time information sharing between federal, state, and local entities, and establishing clear command and control structures during incidents. This was expertly demonstrated in the recent exercise at Fort McNair, where the JTF-NCR/MDW worked with local law enforcement to detect and mitigate simulated sUAS threats.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when we'll have to exercise our counter drone defenses," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, Director, JIATF 401. “We all share the same sense of urgency to keep pace with this growing threat and I believe that collectively in this room, we've got the resources, and the expertise to keep the public safe. Nothing is more important than the homeland, our people, our first responders, and supporting warfighters both at home and abroad.”