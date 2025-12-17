Pa. Guard Soldier places 6th at DEKA World Championship

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, third from left, commander of the 288th Motor Transportation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, third from left, commander of the 288th Motor Transportation Battalion, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses with other National Guard Soldiers who participated in the 2025 DEKA World Championships Dec. 5-7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fisher placed 6th in her age group for DEKAFIT. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier placed 6th in her age group for DEKAFIT at the 2025 DEKA World Championship Dec. 5 to 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, commander of the 288th Motor Transportation Battalion, placed 6th in the 50 to 54 age group for females in the DEKAFIT competition

“Competing in the World Championships is certainly exhilarating, knowing that you’re going against the top global DEKA athletes," said Fisher, who works full-time as the state safety and occupational health manager. "You must bring your ‘A game’ because every second counts in these high-intensity events.

"It’s also a great honor to represent the National Guard at this elite competition," Fisher added. "We get to showcase excellence on the international level while demonstrating to the local community the great opportunities membership in the National Guard brings.”

Ten members of the Army National Guard competed at the 2025 DEKA World Championship functional fitness event, facing off against 2,500 elite athletes from over 20 countries. Notably, each National Guard member had to qualify and receive an invitation to participate in this prestigious championship, Dec. 5-7, 2025.

The event featured multiple disciplines, including DEKAFIT, DEKA MILE, and DEKA STRONG, with each category offering a RUCK option that incorporates a 35-pound ruck. The DEKA STRONG base competition consists of ten zones: 30 ram lunges, 500-meter row, 20 box jump/step overs, 25 medicine ball sit-up throws, 500-meter Ski ERG, 100-meter farmer carry, 25-calorie air bike, 20 dead ball wall overs, 100-meter tank push/pull, and 20 ram burpees.

The FIT version requires competitors to run 500 meters between each zone, totaling a 5K distance, while the DEKA Mile includes 160 meters between zones.