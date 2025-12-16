(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drennan receives SMART award for helping develop talent of tomorrow

    Drennan receives SMART award for helping develop talent of tomorrow

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Chris Grassano, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Tammy Drennan was presented with the 2025 SMART Sponsoring Facility Leads of the Year Award at Picatinny Arsenal on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

    Drennan, a management analyst who also serves as the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center’s SMART program manager, was applauded for helping foster the DoW’s future STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workforce. In the past 11 years, she has directly developed 133 SMART (Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation) scholarship recipients, all of whom were selected, based on merit, by the Department of War to receive scholarships in their STEM studies.

    According to the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, sponsoring facilities such as Picatinny Arsenal identify future workforce needs and interview applicants while preparing the technical experts of the future. A successful journey through the program will provide recipients with an offer of employment within the DoW after they graduate, according to the SMART program website.

    “You’ve impacted a lot of people over the years,” said Armaments Center Director Chris Grassano. “It’s your expertise and your guidance and support of the program, it’s all rather meaningful. So, I want to thank you for all you do on behalf of the Armaments Center.”

    Drennan gave her thanks to Laurie Perez, the SMART Component Liaison for the U.S. Army. She expressed hope that soon, the center will be allowed to directly hire her scholarship recipients – at present, the center is not allowed to do so.

    Those seeking more information about the scholarship program can find it at [https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart/en](https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart/en)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:38
    Story ID: 554536
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drennan receives SMART award for helping develop talent of tomorrow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drennan receives SMART award for helping develop talent of tomorrow

