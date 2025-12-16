48th FW Staff Sgt. selectees recognized in first NCO induction ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England-- U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant selectees were recognized in the base's first noncommissioned officer induction ceremony, Oct. 24, 2025.



The 110 inductees participated in the ceremony, celebrating their transition from junior enlisted to NCO.



“As they transition from senior airman to a staff sergeant, they learn how to be an effective supervisor and leader,“ said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Bigelow, 48th Fighter Wing ceremony project lead. “They must accept new challenges and hone key leadership traits to foster competence and reliability amongst the next generation of war fighters.”



Airmen will take on a new supervisory role in their unit, now responsible for tracking their own progress and readiness, but also building up the next generation of war fighters.



“This next step signifies recognition of hard work and dedication while charging each member to meet higher standards and personify the Air Force core values,” Bigelow said.



Leading the selectees in the NCO charge for the first time in their career, the audience rallied around them, chanting about the newfound role, commitment, and responsibility their rank entails.



“The NCO charge gives the individual who is transitioning to the next tier an idea of what they are going to be doing as a noncommissioned officer,” said Bigelow. “All of those expectations should be at the back of their mind as they lead.”



The ceremony also featured guest speakers, Brig. Gen. Jack Aurthaud, 48th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, 48th FW command chief, who handed out certificates and shared words of inspiration with the newly inducted NCOs.



“You didn’t accidentally stumble upon becoming an NCO,” said Martinez. “You should hold that title with purpose. You should hold that title with pride and be honored to be welcomed into the world's greatest noncommissioned officer corps.”



Every rank earned reflects a deeper commitment to the mission and to the Airmen who execute it. This ceremony marks their transition from individual contributors to leaders whose decisions and mentorship will influence the readiness and effectiveness of the Air Force.