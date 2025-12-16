UNC Statement on UNCMAC authorities and procedures Your browser does not support the audio element.

Since 1953, the Armistice Agreement has served as the foundation upon which the belligerent parties have been able to prevent the resumption of the Korean War. The United Nations Command (UNC), through the UNC Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC), implements, manages and enforces the terms of the Armistice Agreement on behalf of the 18 current UNC Member States and the Republic of Korea.



This duty is carried under the authorities outlined in the Armistice Agreement of 1953 and agreed upon by the signatories: the United Nations Command, representing at the time 22 Sending States (now 18 UNC Member States) and the Republic of Korea’s forces, the Korean People’s Army, and the Chinese People’s Volunteers, which would remain involved until 1994 before disbanding.



As Article 1, Paragraph 10 of the Armistice states:



“Civil administration and relief in that part of the Demilitarized Zone which is south of the Military Demarcation line shall be the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief, United Nations Command.”



Since1953, UNC has been the successful administrator of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a role that has been essential in maintaining stability, especially amid periods of heightened inter-Korean tensions. Today, the Military Armistice Commission administers the DMZ, ensuring military and civilian movements within the DMZ and other activities uphold the terms and the spirit of the Armistice in the interest of stability. Article 1, Paragraph 9 of the Armistice grants UNCMAC the jurisdiction to control access to the DMZ:



“No person, military or civilian, shall be permitted to enter the demilitarized zone except persons concerned with the conduct of civil administration and relief and persons specifically authorized to enter by the Military Armistice Commission.”



UNCMAC carefully reviews and approves or denies access based on established processes that ensure the movement of people within the DMZ is not perceived as provocative or could pose a security risk to personnel and visitors. Activities overseen by UNCMAC may also include educational and diplomatic orientations in the Joint Security Area, as allowed based on the security situation, to foster international support and understanding of UNC’s mission, as international commitment remains a critical element in Armistice maintenance.



While UNCMAC administers the DMZ, certain critical tasks such as policing, infrastructure support, medical evacuation, safety inspections, etc., is primarily implemented by Republic of Korea's Army (ROKA) units, highlighting the Republic of Korea's sovereignty and primary role in its own defense.



Along with administering the DMZ, UNCMAC’s responsibility is to investigate any allegations of breaches of the Armistice. All investigations are conducted with utmost transparency and neutrality, and are observed by the Neutral Nations Supervisory Committee (NNSC). UNCMAC consists of officers and soldiers from UNC Member States and ROK military and civilian members.



For over 72 years, UNC has been steadfast in its mission to preserve the Armistice and provide time and space needed for political leaders to permanently end the war. Through times of crisis and times of hope, the UNC, with the generous support of the ROK Government and Member States, has remained a pillar of stability, ensuring that killing and suffering would not resume. We remain committed to maintaining the Armistice and stability on the Korean Peninsula with the optimistic hope that a permanent peace treaty can be achieved.