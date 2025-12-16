Lt. Gen. Healy visits Barksdale, underscores reserve bomber readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, visited the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, recognizing Airmen across multiple squadrons and highlighting the wing’s pivotal role in sustaining the nation’s bomber force.



During the visit, Healy met with aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel, praising the wing’s dual mission of training and combat operations.



The 307th Bomb Wing is the only unit in the AFRC that provides total-force support for both B-52 Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer operations. The 489th Bomb Group at Dyess AFB, Texas, operates the B-1B, extending Air Force Reserve support to two strategic bomber platforms simultaneously.



“The 307th is making an impact across Total Force and with our allies and partners every day,” said Healy. “Not only are our reservists supporting large-scale, multi-national exercises like Cobra Warrior but they are also training the next generation of B-52 aviators and conducting maintenance for both the B-52 and B-1 platforms. The Reserve Airmen from the 307th Bomb Wing continue to provide mission-ready, warfighting capabilities to Global Strike Command and beyond.”



At Barksdale, the wing’s 93rd Bomb Squadron partners with their active-duty counterparts at the 11th Bomb Squadron, to run the B-52 Formal Training Unit, the sole schoolhouse for all B-52 Stratofortress aircrew training. The 343rd Bomb Squadron serves as the combat arm, standing as the only nuclear-certified squadron in the Air Force Reserve.



Col. David Martinez, 307th Bomb Wing commander, emphasized the importance of Healy’s visit. “The men and women of the 307th Bomb Wing are moving the needle every day, and I could not be prouder of their impact,” Martinez said. “Having General Healy, the highest-ranking leader in the Air Force Reserve Command with vital connections at the Department of War level, visit us was an invaluable opportunity to share their stories and ensure their contributions are recognized.”



Throughout the day, Healy recognized Airmen from the 307th BW, including the 93rd Bomb Squadron, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 307th Security Forces Squadron, 307th Medical Squadron, and other units, underscoring the Wing’s broad impact across operations and support. His visit reinforced the 307th’s role in developing the next generation of bomber airmen while sustaining combat readiness across two bases.



The 307th BW’s mission reflects the adaptability of the Air Force Reserve, bridging training and operational demands to ensure America’s bomber fleet remains a credible deterrent.