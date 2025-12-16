(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Sources Sought Notifications (SSN) for FLRAA Modernization

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The U.S. Army recently released a Sources Sought Notification (SSN) to identify industry sources, including both mission systems integrators and/or materiel or software solution developers and providers, capable of supporting a broad range of modernization efforts in support of the FLRAA Project Management Office (PMO). The FLRAA PMO seeks a contract designed for flexibility, competition, efficiency, and innovation.

    FLRAA PMO aims to explore industry capabilities across multiple technical domains to support modernization efforts. A key focus of the SSN is on identifying new capabilities to meet evolving warfighter requirements while seeking solutions that accelerate capability integration, promote competition, and expand business opportunities for non-traditional defense contractors.

    [https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/3d964c646c2c448c8743684ab7172a4d/view](https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/3d964c646c2c448c8743684ab7172a4d/view)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:35
    Story ID: 554448
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sources Sought Notifications (SSN) for FLRAA Modernization, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version