The U.S. Army recently released a Sources Sought Notification (SSN) to identify industry sources, including both mission systems integrators and/or materiel or software solution developers and providers, capable of supporting a broad range of modernization efforts in support of the FLRAA Project Management Office (PMO). The FLRAA PMO seeks a contract designed for flexibility, competition, efficiency, and innovation.



FLRAA PMO aims to explore industry capabilities across multiple technical domains to support modernization efforts. A key focus of the SSN is on identifying new capabilities to meet evolving warfighter requirements while seeking solutions that accelerate capability integration, promote competition, and expand business opportunities for non-traditional defense contractors.



[https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/3d964c646c2c448c8743684ab7172a4d/view](https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/3d964c646c2c448c8743684ab7172a4d/view)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2025 Date Posted: 12.16.2025 15:35 Story ID: 554448 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Sources Sought Notifications (SSN) for FLRAA Modernization, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.