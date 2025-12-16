USAG Hawai‘i Kolekole Pass partnership earns Army’s top community award

Photo By Spc. Giselle Gonzalez | Representatives of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, the Hawaii Department of transportation,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Giselle Gonzalez | Representatives of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, the Hawaii Department of transportation, and the State of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency receive the Army Community Partnership Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 9, 2025. The annual ceremony showcases how Army installations and local communities work together to solve challenges, extend capabilities, and enhance mission support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai‘i (December 9, 2025) – U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i commander Col. Rachel Sullivan accepted the 2025 Army Community Partnership Award during a ceremony Dec. 9 at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes for the Garrison’s Kolekole Pass Partnership.

The Army Community Partnership Awards Program, now in its 10th year, recognizes partnerships between Army installations and local communities that improve quality of life, enhance readiness, modernize services and strengthen resilience. Five partnerships across the Army were honored this year, including Hawai‘i’s Kolekole Pass Partnership.

Kolekole Pass, a federal road on Schofield Barracks, is normally closed to civilian traffic. Through the partnership, the Army, Navy and local stakeholders coordinate to open the pass during emergencies when the civilian Farrington Highway evacuation route is impassable. The partnership also ensures the pass is maintained for emergency use and provides joint evacuation training between military and civilian agencies.

The partnership’s importance was demonstrated during the July 29 tsunami threat, when a massive earthquake off Kamchatka, Russia, triggered a Pacific-wide warning. As coastal sirens sounded and traffic gridlocked along Oʻahu’s west side, the Army and Navy coordinated with state officials to open Kolekole Pass. Within minutes, more than 400 families safely evacuated through the pass, avoiding dangerous delays on Farrington Highway. The event showcased how military-community collaboration can save lives in real time.

Col. Sullivan emphasized that the award reflects teamwork between the Army, Navy, state officials and local communities. “The Kolekole Pass Partnership is about more than just opening a road — it’s about ensuring the safety of our island residents and strengthening the bond between the military and the people of Hawaii,” she said.

The Pentagon ceremony also honored partnerships in Utah, Alabama, Germany and Texas. Awardees were evaluated on their ability to improve soldier and family quality of life, enhance readiness, modernize services, provide efficiencies, expand capabilities and strengthen community relations.

“This year marks a major milestone for the Partnership program, celebrating 10 years of innovative and transformative Annual Army Community Partnerships,” said Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. “Honoring our five outstanding winners is a tribute to the enduring impact these alliances have on our soldiers, families and local communities.”

Beyond this single award, the military’s presence in Hawai‘i plays a vital role in safeguarding the islands and supporting the communities it serves. From disaster response and humanitarian aid to everyday partnerships that improve infrastructure and readiness, the armed forces are deeply woven into the fabric of local life. The Kolekole Pass Partnership is a clear example of how military and civilian collaboration strengthens resilience, protects families, and ensures that Hawai‘i’s communities can rely on the military not only for defense, but also for safety and stability in times of need.