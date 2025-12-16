COMMENTARY: Fort Knox photojournalist looks back at 2025 through camera lens

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Children attending Fort Knox's 2025 Vacation Bible School program July 22 conduct an...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Children attending Fort Knox's 2025 Vacation Bible School program July 22 conduct an experiment demonstrating the effects of sin in their hearts. More than 100 children from the area attended the weeklong summer camp, which concluded July 25. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The year we call 2025 has been quite a doozy. I missed the first quarter of it at Fort Knox because I was deployed to Kuwait, but since returning in late March, I have witnessed a lot of exciting events at this Central Kentucky location. Shortly after my return, the historic Crittenberger Elementary School came down, and by June, workers got busy erecting a new child development center in its place. Between that time, I witnessed some of the work of Army Reserve Aviation Regiment, and their significance at Godman Army Airfield. I also celebrated a cold Easter morning with chaplains, watched an inspiring baccalaureate for several seniors of the Fort Knox Middle High School Class of 2025, and captured the repurposing of the old Henry House and a special Memorial Day open visitation opportunity for a few families. This has been a year of change in many ways – from Army physical fitness standards to the renaming of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. For those of us here, it has also been a year of enduring traditions, from the annual kids’ fishing derby and July 4 fireworks celebration to Oktoberfest, the pre-Thanksgiving meal and the return of Santa to our beloved tree lighting ceremony and tree giveaway. We have witnessed the threat of hemorrhagic disease to our deer population and our teachers celebrating a new school year, a new high school name and a new elementary school building. All-in-all, this has been a very good year albeit unusual. As we raise our glasses for the sake of old times with friends, let’s toast to an even better year in 2026.