Army Awards Skydio Inc. Contract for Tranche 2 Short-Range Reconnaissance Systems Redstone Arsenal, Ala. – December 15th, 2025– The Army’s Program Executive Office for Aviation and Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Management Office, have issued a Technical Directive to Skydio Inc. under the Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) contract to procure X10D unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Skydio is one of the vendors selected to manufacture SRR systems, and the Army continues to equip the Transformation in Contact (TiC) units with reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA) systems systems designed to be employed at the platoon levels. The Army began X10D initial fielding in April 2025, as part of an urgent operational request. This effort continues to accelerate the delivery of SRR at scale across the Army, and and deliver the most advanced UAS capabilities to meet the demands of future large scale combat operations. Supporting Transformation in Contact (TiC) The TiC initiative is part of the Army’s broader effort to align personnel, tactics, and technologies to meet the challenges of complex operational environments. The Project Manager for UAS remains committed to delivering essential equipment to Soldiers, enabling them to achieve the Army’s strategic objectives. SRR systems serve as force multipliers, providing:

Timely Intelligence: Real-time reconnaissance and target acquisition through sensors integrated with Uncrewed Vehicle Control (UVC) and Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) capabilities.

Enhanced Decision-Making: Tools that empower commanders to make rapid, informed decisions.

Improved Soldier Survivability: Detection of threats, identification of safe routes, and minimization of exposure to hazards.

Advancing Combat Effectiveness The Army’s investment in SRR systems reflects its commitment to providing advanced technologies that enhance combat effectiveness and protect Soldiers. These systems are indispensable assets on the modern battlefield, enabling precise fires, supporting ground operations, and enhancing operational flexibility and agility. By equipping Soldiers with the SRR capabilities, the Army continues to prioritize innovation and adaptability, ensuring its forces remain ready to meet emerging threats in increasingly complex operational environments.