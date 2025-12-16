Heroes and Helpers Marks 10 Years of Giving Back

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris,...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | Children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Soldiers, Military Police, representatives from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, known as B.O.S.S., Air Force personnel and members of the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights during the Heroes and Helpers event Dec. 13, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Fort Lee service members marked a decade of service and community connection Saturday partnering with the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights during the 10th annual Heroes and Helpers event.



36 children, selected by their schools, participated in this year’s event, each receiving $200 to shop for Christmas presents.



The children shopped alongside Fort Lee’s Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Soldiers, Military Police, representatives from Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, known as B.O.S.S., Air Force personnel and members of the Kiwanis of Colonial Heights, all of whom volunteered their time to support the event.



Heroes and Helpers pairs children with law enforcement officers and military volunteers to provide a positive holiday experience while strengthening relationships between the installation and the surrounding community.



The event was held at Walmart this year, allowing organizers to accommodate the program’s growth and expanded participation.



As the children moved through the store, volunteers helped them select gifts for themselves and their families, sharing conversation, encouragement and holiday cheer.



“This program is about more than shopping — it’s about showing our children they are seen, supported and valued by their community,” said Harris. “Walking alongside them and sharing in their excitement is what makes this event so meaningful.”



The program has grown steadily since its first year, when only six children participated. This year’s event served 36 children, reflecting the continued commitment of Fort Lee’s service members, installation partners and community organizations to giving back during the holiday season.