USS Gridley returns to Everett

Gridley departed Everett with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) en route to U.S. 7th Fleet on Mar. 21, 2025. The destroyer served as an air defense and anti-submarine unit for the NIMCSG and an escort for its flagship, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The ship traveled over 82,000 nautical miles, conducted 52 special evolutions, executed dual-carrier operations, and engaged with allies and partners to include the British Royal Navy, the Indian Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, and Republic of Korea Navy.



"I am extremely proud of the Gridley crew and all they accomplished during this dynamic nine-month mission" said Cmdr. Magdalena Keel, commanding officer of USS Gridley. "Their efforts were vital to advancing the interests of the United States. Through forward presence and demonstrated warfighting readiness, they were vital to deterring aggression and achieving peace through strength."



While in 5th Fleet, Gridley conducted four transits through the Strait of Hormuz and led the way for USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to pull into Manama, Bahrain, the first port visit for an aircraft carrier in Bahrain since 2020. Gridley also worked alongside U.S. Central Command joint forces while conducting maritime operations to promote increased global maritime stability.



During a port visit to Bahrain, Gridley Sailors participated in a community relations project with the Bahrain Mobility Institute.



While operating in 7th Fleet, Gridley supported operations to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, operating as part of the NIMCSG to provide credible deterrence and reassure allies and partners of enduring U.S. commitment to the region.



Gridley’s hangar bay housed a Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 detachment which conducted over 300 flight operations and logged over 1,000 flight hours. Gridley also supported joint helicopter operations with the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces to enhance interoperability.



NIMCSG consists of USS Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, embarked staff of CSG 11, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Gridley.



Gridley was led by Keel, former Commanding Officer Cmdr. Thomas Brewer, Executive Officer Cmdr. Marek Jestrab, and Command Master Chief Christopher F. Tornay.



