MILITARY STAR® Celebrates U.S. Space Force Birthday With Savings, Double Points

DALLAS — MILITARY STAR® is wishing the U.S. Space Force a happy birthday with a lineup of exclusive one-day savings for cardmembers.



On Dec. 20, MILITARY STAR cardmembers receive:

• 10 cents off per gallon of gas from Expresses.

• 15% off food purchase at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off concession purchases of $25 or more (coupon required).

• Double points on all purchases made with the MILITARY STAR card.



“These exclusive offers are a direct thank-you to Guardians who stand with the Space Force mission every day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange and MILITARY STAR are committed to delivering unmatched value to those who serve.”



Space Force birthday savings on tactical gear can be found in stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com starting Dec. 19. Shoppers can explore all weekly discounts and specials at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



Shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR cards are also automatically entered into the “Your Holiday Bill Is On Us” sweepstakes through Dec. 31. Five grand-prize winners will have their card balances paid in full while 35 additional entrants will receive credit statements of $1,000 or $500.



Cardmembers also enjoy everyday savings including:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas from Expresses

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on online purchases at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries; concessionaires; third-party vendors; and Air Force Services and Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities.



Cardmembers also receive an industry-low APR regardless of credit score and no annual, late or over-limit fees. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Eligible active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of War civilians, and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can apply for a MILITARY STAR card.



For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25.