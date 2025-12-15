Kentucky Air Guard Marksmanship Team places 3rd in Adjutant General's Match

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GREENVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    GREENVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Air National Guard Marksmanship Team placed third overall in the 2025 Adjutant General’s Match at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center here, with four Airmen claiming the “Governor’s Twenty” tab for scoring in the top 20 percent of all competitors.

    The annual event, held July 11-13, drew nearly 60 competitors from across the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard. It tested Soldiers and Airmen with realistic, combat-focused shooting scenarios designed to sharpen weapons proficiency and lethality.

    Master Sgt. Abe Hilbers of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Tech. Sgt. Michael Bradley of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, and Tech. Sgts. Nicholas Miller and Austin Goldman of the 123rd Contingency Response Group earned the Governor’s Twenty recognition, while Goldman also placed second in the individual rifle category.

