Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor | Aircrew from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron installed three Kalogon Smart...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor | Aircrew from the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron installed three Kalogon Smart Cushions onboard a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress for a test flight at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 3, 2025. Those overseeing the test hope the smart cushion will decrease pain and injury during long flights and help aircrew recover more quickly between missions—reducing the need for therapy, surgery or rest due to pain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor) see less | View Image Page

B-52 crew comfort seating inbound: 49th TES conducts testing Your browser does not support the audio element.

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Air Force Global Strike Command/A5N – Commercial Capabilities and Integration and Transition Division, the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES), and industry partners completed a flight test Monday, Nov. 3, to evaluate an adaptive seat cushion for the B-52H Stratofortress designed to reduce fatigue and improve aircrew performance during long-duration missions.



Aircrew from the 49th TES installed three Kalogon Smart Cushions aboard a B-52H Stratofortress to assess the system’s airworthiness.



The Department of War began exploring new seating technology in response to House Armed Services Committee legislation H.R. 8070, which identified inadequate seating systems as a contributing factor to aircrew fatigue and reduced mission effectiveness. Global Strike’s A5N led the effort through an AFWERX Small Business Innovation and Research contract. The Kalogon Smart Cushion aims to close that gap by improving comfort, circulation and long-term health during missions lasting 24 to 36 hours.



The smart cushion system, known as the Orbiter Ace, uses a six-bladder network, sensors, pumps and software to automatically adjust seat pressure throughout flight. The system improves blood circulation and reduces physical strain without requiring manual input from aircrew.



“Kalogon's core technology functions because it allows blood flow to return to previously pinched muscle cells, much like when you release your fingers after pressing them together and color returns to them,” said Jake Milanowski, Kalogon systems engineer. “Increased blood flow while seated prevents muscle deterioration and helps prevent cell death. Better spinal support and positioning can prevent long-term back pain, which can impair daily activities and in-flight movement.”



During the five-hour sortie, aircrew evaluated the system’s ability to redistribute pressure and maintain comfort. They completed pre-flight and post-flight surveys to provide feedback on circulation, discomfort and fatigue. That data will be compiled into a report for product leads to review and determine if any modifications are needed.



Master Sgt. Christopher Lawn, AFGSC aircrew flight equipment requirements manager, helped Kalogon navigate the Air Force certification processes.



“By providing a seat cushion that enhances aircrew comfort during long-duration missions, I believe crewmembers will experience benefits both in performing their primary mission and in their overall health,” Lawn said.



Based on test results, the team plans to manufacture nine cushions in early 2026 and conduct a long-duration sortie with a full crew. Those overseeing the test hope the smart cushion will decrease pain and injury during long flights and help aircrew recover more quickly between missions—reducing the need for therapy, surgery or rest due to pain.



If successful, the Kalogon Smart Cushion will receive airworthiness status and begin transition to the B-52 fleet. AFGSC/A5N is also reviewing its potential use in additional platforms, including the E-4B, B-1 Lancer and Missile Launch Control Centers, as part of broader modernization efforts.



AFGSC/A5N CCIT Division has been paving the way for commitment to rapid prototype and fielding through partnerships with small businesses and technology developers since 2022, long before the newest Secretary of War’s acquisition guidance. Projects like Kalogon Smart Cushion aim to close persistent operational gaps, enhance mission endurance, and improve the health and performance of the Airmen who execute the long-range strike mission.