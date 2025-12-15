1st Infantry Division Conducts Mortar Training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria

Photo By Spc. Brandi Frizzell | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brandi Frizzell | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, directs the M1064A3 Mortar Carrier to the correct position for firing while conducting mortar training, Oct. 30, 2025, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Executing mortar training is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandi Frizzell) see less | View Image Page

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria – Voices rang out calling commands as Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, performed mortar training, featuring M1064A3 Mortar Carriers, in Bulgaria, Oct. 30-31. The training emphasized effective formation maneuvers and crew development through the execution of realistic combat based scenarios.

Mortar training is important for improving military readiness, enhancing accuracy and providing a mobile and immediate indirect fire support asset to infantry units. It prepares Soldiers for a variety of scenarios, including engaging enemy troops, vehicles or structures.

The M1064A3 Mortar Carrier is a self-propelled, tracked vehicle, armed with 120mm muzzle-loading mortars that have a maximum range of 7,240 meters and can fire up to 15 rounds per minute. These vehicles are highly mobile and can be deployed in a wide variety of field environments.

During this training, Soldiers with the 1-16th Infantry maneuvered the Mortar Carriers over urban and open terrain, while forming various fighting formations. After establishing their placement on the field, Soldiers positioned the mortar tubes in the intended direction of their target. Each team placed aiming stakes in the ground to indicate the target site and then practiced the commands and procedures to load and fire the mortar.

Soldiers operating Mortar Carriers need to quickly establish their intended target to provide immediate, responsive, and effective indirect fire support. It is crucial for these forces to be efficient in their tasks as it enables them to shift fire to new targets and maximizes their lethality across an evolving battlefield.

Sgt. 1st Class Braidon Moroni Peterson, a platoon sergeant with 1-16th Infantry, stressed the importance of providing timely support while Soldiers conducted the training scenarios.

“The main goal of training out here today is to hone in on our squad level tasks and that we’re able to provide timely and accurate indirect fires in support of the battalion,” stated Peterson.

Peterson also discussed the importance of implementing this training in Bulgaria to provide varied training environments for Soldiers.

“It’s important for us to train in Bulgaria,” said Peterson. “It gives more scenarios for them than what they are used to training back in the rear.”

Furthermore, Peterson discussed how training develops leaders and prepares them for future roles and responsibilities.

“It’s important for everyone to understand their role because eventually they will become a leader of their own and they will be able to mentor and coach people based on their experiences they have had in Bulgaria,” stated Peterson.

During the exercise, Soldiers also performed Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills. The training consisted of individual and collective tasks critical to survival and mission success including weapons handling, team communication and tactical combat casualty care, while simulating realistic combat scenarios. This training ensures units are ready to perform their duties and can handle complex missions effectively.

1st Lt. Patrick Szczesniak, a mortar platoon leader with 1-16th Infantry, discussed the importance for each individual to understand their roles and responsibilities in order to create a cohesive team, able to achieve their intended mission.

“It’s important that everyone knows their roles in a platoon so the platoon is able to efficiently execute,” stated Szczesniak. “Without the lowest level knowing their job, then us as a platoon will not be able to execute the tasks assigned to us as a battalion.”

Szczesniak also discussed the importance of training Soldiers and ensuring they understand their equipment and roles to establish a combat credible mortar platoon.

“It’s important to train Soldiers in the many facets of training,” said Szczesniak. “We throw in lots of wrinkles and contingencies so that they are comfortable in themselves, their equipment and their roles. Training from the lowest level up in the basic tasks of a mortarman is extremely important for the efficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon.”

Soldiers from 1-16 Infantry will conduct the live fire iteration of this exercise in December, during which the mortar platoon will fire 120mm mortar rounds.

Executing mortar training, as well as consistent training in Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, is essential for proficiency and effectiveness of a mortar platoon and increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO’s Eastern Flank.