The Department of the Air Force updated its medical guidance for shaving profiles, Dec. 15, 2025, to align with the Secretary of War’s grooming standards.
Effective Jan. 31, 2026, all shaving profiles issued before March 1, 2025, are invalid. Airmen and Guardians who have medical shaving profiles issued prior to March 1, 2025, should schedule an appointment with a military health care provider for further evaluation before the January deadline.
Additionally, the Dec. 15, 2025, memorandum equips primary care providers, medical profile officers and unit commanders with guidance to inform their decision to recommend and approve or deny a medical shaving profile.
Airmen and Guardians who have or are at risk of getting PFB will be given preventive education on appropriate shaving hygiene and, if needed, medication, a consultation with a Dermatologist (or specialist) or a recommendation for laser hair removal.
The Dec. 15 memo is an update to the policy in January 2025, designed to assist health care providers in evaluating Airmen and Guardians for a Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB) diagnosis. That memo differentiated between shaving irritation and PFB, and provided criteria to distinguish between mild, moderate and severe cases of PFB.
The Air Force Medical Service is committed to the health and safety of its service members while ensuring readiness standards consistent with the Department of War. The updated memorandum serves to maintain an informed environment on grooming standards to minimize harmful effects on operational readiness.
Please visit the Air Force Medical Service website to access Medical Shaving Profile Frequently Asked Questions.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 19:06
|Story ID:
|554273
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF updates medical shaving profile guidance to align with Secretary of War grooming policy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.