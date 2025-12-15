My DCMA: Valerie Williams, contract administrator

FORT WORTH, Texas – Valerie Williams faced a multitude of challenges during her first deployment as a member of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contingency Response Force, known as CRF.

The pressure of adapting to an unfamiliar, fast-paced environment in Kuwait and new demands in her contracting role resulted in an experience Williams thrived in, despite family hardships back home. Williams, a contract administrator for DCMA Red River, joined the agency in January 2024 after learning about deployment opportunities with DCMA.

“I stumbled upon the CRF program during a conversation with one of my procurement contracting officers from Special Operations Forces Support Activity. As we discussed our commitment to supporting our warfighters in the field, I was introduced to the DCMA mission,” Williams said. “What struck me the most was not just the mission to support those fighting overseas, but the incredible opportunity we have as part of the CRF program. We have the privilege of partnering with our nation’s allies and contributing to a mission that transcends our individual roles.”

Williams began the pre-deployment process immediately after her acceptance into the program with the help of the agency’s Combat Support Center.

“The preparation process for deployment was an enlightening journey," Williams said. "Right from the start, I was equipped with my official contracting certification, which was a significant boost as I entered the program. The important lesson I learned is that CSC is dedicated to getting you from point A to (point) B, no matter what. They believe in the power of communication, especially through texting. So, for anyone gearing up for deployment soon, make sure to keep your phone charged and ready.”

Williams deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, in October 2024 and was assigned to the 408th Contracting Support Brigade where she was immediately thrust into multiple roles.

“The experience truly put my adaptability and understanding of complex systems to the test," she said. "I dove headfirst into collaboration with warfighters and international partners through the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V, ensuring that operational needs were met swiftly and effectively. In such a fast-paced and dynamic environment, I embraced the challenge of pinpointing issues and devising creative solutions that not only benefited the regional contracting center in Kuwait but also made a significant impact across the Southwest Asia program. I also had the privilege of serving as the music director for the religious gospel service, which added a deeply fulfilling dimension to my mission.”

While serving far from home, Williams worked through the strains of several traumatic family events. “One of the most challenging moments I encountered during my deployment was the devastating loss of three beloved family members over the Thanksgiving holiday," Williams explained. "Despite the heartache, I remained focused on my mission. Just a month before I was scheduled to return home, I received the gut-wrenching news that both my mother and brother were in hospice care. The weight of that grief was unimaginable, a burden I wouldn't wish upon anyone.”

Williams returned home in June. Her mother passed away a month later. She found solace and support through her coworkers and chain of command.

“It wasn't just friends, it was family — both biological and chosen," Williams said. "Diane Hawks, our CRF director and supervisor, truly shone during my darkest moments. Her ability to navigate family challenges from a distance provided the guidance I desperately needed.

“While I could share other countless names and stories, what truly matters are the deep bonds we forged. Those experiences are forever etched in my memory. I cherish the connections we've built, knowing that we can reach out to one another even now, no matter the distance.”

Williams continues to press on with her plans working for DCMA and the CRF program.

“I envision an exciting future where I plan to become an administrative contracting officer,” Williams said. “My passion lies in supporting those deployed and contributing to our shared success. I'm eager to make a meaningful impact and foster a collaborative environment where we can all grow together.” As she continues her DCMA journey, Williams is preparing to deploy again in January 2026.