BOXARG-11th MEU Complete At-Sea Integration Training

Photo By Sgt. Joseph Helms | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joseph Helms | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 3, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN -- The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed at-sea integration training off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 1-15, 2025. Conducted underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, the amphibious training enhanced lethality and warfighting readiness in preparation for future operations.

This integrated training allowed the BOXARG-11th MEU team to conduct a wide range of aviation missions, maritime interdiction operations, defense of the amphibious task force drills, expeditionary advanced base operations, and various ship-to-shore movements.

“The BOXARG and 11th MEU validated our sustained commitment to achieving and maintaining operational excellence,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Wayne Liebold, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1. “We demonstrated our ability to integrate diverse warfare capabilities across multiple domains, enhancing our capacity to execute a full spectrum of missions across the globe.”

The large-scale exercise allowed the BOXARG-11th MEU to further their integrated training at sea by establishing crucial command and control relationships and synergizing planning staffs to form a cohesive amphibious force.

“Working alongside our ARG counterparts allows us to hone our integrated planning abilities,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kyle Padilla, operations officer of the 11th MEU. “Integration as an amphibious force is essential for mission success both here off the coast of U.S. waters and forward. This training enables us to be better prepared for any future challenges.”

During the training, the BOXARG-11th MEU refined their warfighting readiness, excellence in mission accomplishment, and teamwork to successfully plan and conduct complex amphibious operations. This training postures the BOXARG-11th MEU to respond to crises and contingencies as an amphibious 9-1-1 force.

“As we prepare for battles that are to come, we have to train like we fight,” said Cpl. Diego Nava, a rifleman with Headquarters and Services Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5. “From defending the ships to conducting aerial assaults, the Marines are ready because we train for any scenario, in every clime and place.”

The BOXARG, homeported at Naval Base San Diego is comprised of three ships under PHIBRON 1, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45).

The 11th MEU is comprised of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 3/5; a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 11; and an Aviation Combat Element with two squadrons, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced).

The BOXARG-11th MEU is a forward-deployable, sea-based rapid response force, capable of providing geographic combatant commanders with the ability to conduct humanitarian aid/disaster relief, crisis response and amphibious combat operations by sea or air.

For more information, photos, videos and stories about BOXARG-11th MEU, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU & https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/LHD-4