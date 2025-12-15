Officials say unpredictable extreme weather emphasizes need for precautions this winter Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Weather forecasters are predicting record low temperatures and snowfall along Ohio Valley this winter; this includes Central Kentucky and Fort Knox.



In preparation for the coming winter months, Fort Knox Safety is calling on personnel to start plans to avoid unnecessary accidents, whether at home, work, or in a vehicle.



Jared Jones, occupational health and safety specialist at the office, said driving impaired is always a big concern, but especially during the winter months.



“A lot of times people will drink and get behind the wheel, especially around Christmas,” said Jones.



Kentucky recorded 612 vehicle fatalities in 2025 – the lowest in the last 15 years, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Of those, 82 were known to be alcohol related. Many of the fatalities happened in Elizabethtown.



“Folks need to have a plan to get home safely once they consume alcohol, such as calling a friend or utilizing rideshare services,” said Jones.



Equally of concern is lower visibility during the winter months.



“Some of the weather related concerns that we have include the prioritization of wearing reflective gear,” said Jones. “We received several notifications throughout the year.”



Winter brings with it changes that require attention before the weather turns severe. For instance, auto tires decrease in pressure due to contraction. This loss of pressure can make the vehicle unstable.



“Check your tires regularly to make sure they’re filled to the recommended pressure,” said Jones. “Correct tire pressure is especially crucial during long trips.”



Another change comes in the battery.



“Gasoline engines take more battery power to start in the winter months,” said Jones.



Daily preventive checks are important in the winter, according to Jones.



“Check your headlights. Check your wipers,” said Jones. “Make sure you have enough coolant in your vehicle, and that's generally a good idea to do year round, but especially this time of year. Stock your vehicle with a shovel or broom, an ice scraper, and maybe even a blanket.



Jones said one problem that can spur costly vehicle repairs and create a potential visibility problem is ice on car windows.



“It’s a good idea to test your windows in the morning to make sure they go up and down – and pull your wipers away from the windshield overnight,” continued Jones. “You can burn the motor out on your wipers if they're frozen and you cut them on because you've got resistance potentially from the ice”



Jones warned about the potential for hypothermia.



“It happens when heat loss from the body is greater than heat production,” said Jones. “Some of the symptoms are vigorous, shivering and confusion. Sleepiness and slurred speech can set in over time, so wearing proper attire is definitely important.”



Jones added chilblains to his list of concerns.



“It's a nonfreezing condition that can occur one to five hours after persistent cold, wet conditions. It results in usually swollen, tender, itchy and painful areas of the body. You want to be conscious of that and be prepared to rewarm the affected area and keep it dry.”



Jones said the best way to prevent hypothermia, and chilblain, is to dress appropriately for the weather, properly covering exposed areas that include the head and neck, fingers and hands, and feet.



“Don’t go outside to the mailbox in a pair of flipflops,” said Jones. “You risk not only exposure of your feet to the cold but also the hazard of slipping on the ice.”



Jones concluded by saying preparation is the key to having a safe winter season.



“Whether it’s your home, your vehicle, your family or you, we need to maintain a mindset of safety,” said Jones. “Preparation is key to all of it. Winter weather can be very unpredictable.”