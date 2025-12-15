On the Frontlines of Precision: Program Office Ground Weapons System Advances Organic Precision Fires-Light

Quantico, VA – The Marine Corps has awarded production contracts to Teledyne FLIR and Anduril Industries to equip Marines with a lethal loitering munition capability. Each system brings a distinct set of strengths to be put to the test by Marines whose feedback will shape future increments.

Organic Precision Fires – Light (OPF-L) will provide infantry Marines with a precision strike and a unique organic advantage to the infantry battalion. With waypoint navigation and target-locking, Marines can maintain situational awareness while guiding the munition to the target. The effect is immediate, prior to closing, battalions can now strike outside the enemy threat range and dynamically shape the fight.

OPF-L is setting the stage for rapid, responsive modernization that keeps pace with evolving threats through the approach of ‘learn fast, field faster’.

“Speed and acceptance of risk have always been the drivers behind this effort, and we have identified any and all opportunities to remove roadblocks and push the limits of acquisition to move quickly,” explained Major Jesse Hume, from the Organic Precision Fires program office.

The program’s pace matched its purpose, in early 2026 two infantry battalions will receive OPF-L for unit-led training and operational testing ahead of additional fielding's to infantry units later this year. The goal isn’t just to deliver a new capability, it’s to iterate as quickly as technology evolves including different warheads/kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, navigation/targeting, etc.

OPF-L represents a leap forward in capability. “The intent is not to replace other systems, it's to complement them and give Commanders more choices in an ever-evolving battlefield. In the same way an infantry unit pairs different weapons to different target sets, OPF-L adds a flexible precision option that can be brought to bear right now, by Marines already on the ground.” explained Hume.