Fort Hood soldier sentenced to 26 years in prison for the murder of his wife

FORT HOOD, Texas – A non-commissioned officer pleaded guilty to the unpremeditated murder of his wife, U.S. Army Sgt. Esther N. Gitau, during his court-martial Dec. 12 at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center.



Staff Sgt. John Gitau Mwangi, 43, an aircraft structural repairer assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, was sentenced by the military judge to 26 years in prison, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



On Feb. 21, 2025, Mwangi and his wife were in an argument at their home in Killeen, Texas, when it turned deadly. Mwangi shot his wife several times and then left the home with the victim locked in the primary bedroom.



While in his vehicle, Mwangi called his brother and informed him of the shooting. The brother notified authorities who located the victim’s body upon arriving at Mwangi’s residence.



The next day, Mwangi was apprehended by military police when he tried to enter the gate at Fort Hood.



Local authorities notified Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators who found blood, DNA and other forensic evidence which led to Mwangi being charged with unpremeditated murder by the Army on April 2, 2025.



“A Soldier, a mother, a sister—Sgt. Esther Gitau—was tragically taken away by the accused’s reprehensible actions. Today was the first step toward obtaining justice for Sgt. Gitau,” said Lt. Col. William Wicks, prosecutor, Headquarters, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Though nothing we can do will bring Esther Gitau back, we can only hope that the family can begin to heal as a result of today’s proceedings.”



“The outcome in this case was the product of swift and thorough investigation by law enforcement agents of the Killeen Police Department and Army CID. Nothing can undo the senseless murder of Sgt. Gitau, but the dedicated work of law enforcement ensured justice was brought in this case,” said Maj. John Architzel, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC.



“We could not have achieved this outcome without the commitment and collaboration of our Texas law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Lane Allen of the Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office. “While no sentence can undo the harm caused or restore what was taken, today’s outcome sends a clear message that our justice system will not waiver in pursuit of those who commit such tragic and irreversible acts.”



Mwangi will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Central Texas Field Office and the Killeen Police Department. It was prosecuted by Wicks, Architzel, and Capt. Eric Fenton, the Brigade Judge Advocate of 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid.