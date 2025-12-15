(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo Story: 2025 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park, Part 3

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown with fall colors Nov. 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: 2025 Fall Colors at Fort McCoy's Equipment Park, Part 3

    Scenes of Equipment Park are shown with fall colors Nov. 4 and 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.

    The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.

    The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.

    The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.

    These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 13:41
    Story ID: 554232
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Equipment Park
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Wisconsin

