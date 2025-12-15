Washington Guard Aviators Earn Air and Space Achievement Medal for Thailand Mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

During the December drill weekend, soldiers from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation received the Air and Space Achievement Medal from Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, in recognition of their support to Enduring Partners 2025 in the Kingdom of Thailand.



“Our mission as Army Aviation, working with the Air Guard and Royal Thai Air Force, increased capabilities between multiple organizations while validating our ability to rapidly deploy UH-60M aircraft with U.S. Air Force support,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel, UH-60 standardization pilot with 1-168th GSAB. “This gave our aircrews valuable experience operating in another country’s airspace and allowed our maintenance and ground teams to integrate with the RTAF’s support elements to successfully accomplish the mission.”



Authorized by the Secretary of the Air Force in 1980, the Air and Space Achievement Medal honors outstanding achievement or meritorious service performed on behalf of the Air Force. While traditionally awarded to airmen, Army personnel may receive it for joint operations or significant contributions to Air Force missions.



Enduring Partners is a bilateral engagement designed to enhance readiness and improve joint interoperability between the Royal Thai Air Force and the Washington National Guard. The 2025 iteration marked a major expansion, with soldiers from 1-168th GSAB and the 96th Aviation Troop Command participating for the first time alongside Washington Air National Guard airmen, as well as airmen from the Utah Air National Guard. Previously focused on air-centric exchanges, the program broadened this year under the Multidomain Operations (MDO) concept. As part of the mission, rotary-wing aviation specialists loaded two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters onto a C-17 Globemaster III from the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 183rd Airlift Squadron, transported them to Thailand, then reassembled the aircraft for operations across multiple locations.



“This mission enhanced our ability to share lessons learned and tactical knowledge for operating in a dynamic battlespace,” Trakel said. “It also established a baseline for how our countries can work together in future operations without relearning the same lessons.”



During the ceremony, four members of the unit—including Trakel—also received the Order of St. Michael, a prestigious U.S. Army Aviation award recognizing individuals who exemplify integrity, professional excellence, and significant contributions to the advancement of Army Aviation. The award, administered by the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA), includes multiple levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Knight, along with an Airborne variant.



“The Order of Saint Michael is awarded to those who have made exceptional contributions to Army Aviation while upholding the highest standards,” said Trakel. “Receiving this award while still serving is uncommon, and I’m beyond grateful that my leadership sees both my past accomplishments and future potential in Army Aviation.”