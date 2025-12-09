Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hundreds gather to honor those interred at KVCC during annual Wreaths Across America event

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Radcliff, Ky. — So many people attended the annual Wreaths Across America event at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central Dec. 13, many were forced to park their vehicles along Dixie Highway.   Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, deputy commanding general of Fort Knox and U.S. Army Cadet Command, provided opening remarks and encouraged attendees to allow family members of those buried at the cemetery to lay wreaths first.   Approximately 8,000 wreaths were placed at the graves of service members and family members.   Editor’s note: For more images from the event, follow the link to the official Fort Knox https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720330930272 page.   Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

