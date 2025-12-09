Utah National Guard to Stand Up First Infantry Battalion in Over a Century: 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment

In a historic expansion of combat capability, the Utah Army National Guard will officially stand up the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment (1-204th IN) in spring 2026 — the state’s first traditional light infantry battalion in more than 100 years.

The new 600-soldier battalion, which will stand as the largest formation in Utah, was awarded through a competitive Army National Guard force-structure reallocation process as part of the Army transformation initiative. When the California Army National Guard announced it was divesting the 1-185th Infantry Regiment, Utah’s high manpower strength (currently 104%) and proven readiness made it the top contender for the new combat unit. “This rounds out the Utah Army National Guard in a way we’ve never been rounded out before,” said Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, the Assistant Adjutant General of the Utah Army National Guard. “We have Special Forces, engineers, field artillery, and aviation — but we’ve never had a traditional infantry battalion. This closes that gap.”

Key Details of the New Unit

Size: Approximately 600 soldiers

Headquarters: Ogden (Browning Armory) Companies located in: Logan, Tooele, and St. George

Parent Brigade: 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), headquartered at Camp Williams.

Higher Headquarters for Training & Deployment: Aligned with the Washington National Guard’s 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT), but administratively part of Utah’s 204th MEB

Equipment: The 1-204th is transitioning from Strykers to the Army’s newest Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) — highly mobile platforms designed for rapid maneuverability and deployment.

Mission: Close with and destroy the enemy through fire and maneuver; provide tactical combat force for the brigade; support domestic operations (wildfires, search & rescue, disaster response).

A Long-Sought Capability

Utah leaders have pursued an infantry battalion for nearly a decade. An earlier attempt was made in the late 2010s which did not come to fruition. In recent years, the opportunity presented itself again and Utah seized the moment. “We knew this was coming,” explained Fuellenbach. “We’ve got great leadership, great facilities, and great training areas. The Army saw that Utah was ready.”

Why Infantry Matters to Utah

Domestic Response: 600 highly trained soldiers spread from Cache Valley to Greater Zion provide vastly increased flexible manpower for floods, wildfires, or civil emergencies across Utah

Economic Impact: More than 600 new part-time National Guard jobs and dozens of full-time positions statewide

Recruiting & Retention Boost: Infantry remains one of the most sought-after career fields. Recruiters report high interest from young Utahns who previously had to join active duty or other states’ Guard units to serve as 11-series infantrymen.

Training Opportunities: Soldiers will have the opportunity to attend Ranger School, earn the Expert Infantryman Badge, and seek infantry schools previously unavailable in-state.

Combined-Arms Readiness: For the first time, Utah will have organic infantry to train alongside its artillery, engineers, aviation, and Special Forces in true combined-arms maneuvers.

Additional non-Infantry support positions: The 1-204th Modified Table of Organization and Equipment (MTOE) will host dozens of non-infantry jobs including combat medics, supply positions, drivers, cooks, and human resources professionals.

Leadership

Battalion Commander (selected): Lt. Col. Steve Pagoaga

Parent Brigade Commander: Col. Andrew Owens, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Brigade Command Sergeant Major: Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Mayes (28-year Ranger-qualified infantryman who has earned the expert Infantry Badge)

The Future of Combat – Utah at the Leading Edge

The 1-204th is one of the Army’s first light/mobile infantry battalions under the service’s transformation initiative. These units are testing new doctrine, new vehicles, and new tactics in real time — on the ever-changing battlefield to meet modern challenges.

“This battalion will be on the forefront of innovation,” said Fuellenbach. “They’ll take these new capabilities to the National Training Center and figure out what works against a peer adversary.”

“Combat innovation is a necessary step for the United States Army to evolve,” explained Col. Andrew Owens, commander of the 204th MEB, parent brigade of the 1-204th, “but in order for innovation to be effective there has to be a strong culture in place.”

“We’re building a culture where soldiers want to be,” he said. “A place our sons and daughters would be proud to serve. Culture eats strategy for breakfast**, and we’re intentionally creating a warrior ethos rooted in Utah values.”**

A Proud Milestone

Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, the Utah National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, called it, “Super exciting to finally close the loop on combined-arms capability in this state.” When the battalion officially stands up in 2026, infantry will hail in the Beehive State for the first time in over a century.

As Owens stated: “Why Utah? Why not Utah? When we’re done filling this battalion, the Army is going to want more Utah soldiers.”

The Utah National Guard is actively recruiting to fill the 1-204th. Interested individuals can contact their local recruiter or reach out to mailto:1_204thINFREG@army.mil for more information.