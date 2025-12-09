Utah National Guard to Stand Up First Infantry Battalion in Over a Century: 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment

In a historic expansion of combat capability, the Utah Army National Guard will officially stand up the 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment (1-204th IN) in spring 2026 — the state’s first traditional light infantry battalion in more than 100 years.
The new 600-soldier battalion, which will stand as the largest formation in Utah, was awarded through a competitive Army National Guard force-structure reallocation process as part of the Army transformation initiative. When the California Army National Guard announced it was divesting the 1-185th Infantry Regiment, Utah’s high manpower strength (currently 104%) and proven readiness made it the top contender for the new combat unit. “This rounds out the Utah Army National Guard in a way we’ve never been rounded out before,” said Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, the Assistant Adjutant General of the Utah Army National Guard. “We have Special Forces, engineers, field artillery, and aviation — but we’ve never had a traditional infantry battalion. This closes that gap.”
Utah leaders have pursued an infantry battalion for nearly a decade. An earlier attempt was made in the late 2010s which did not come to fruition. In recent years, the opportunity presented itself again and Utah seized the moment. “We knew this was coming,” explained Fuellenbach. “We’ve got great leadership, great facilities, and great training areas. The Army saw that Utah was ready.”
The 1-204th is one of the Army’s first light/mobile infantry battalions under the service’s transformation initiative. These units are testing new doctrine, new vehicles, and new tactics in real time — on the ever-changing battlefield to meet modern challenges.
“This battalion will be on the forefront of innovation,” said Fuellenbach. “They’ll take these new capabilities to the National Training Center and figure out what works against a peer adversary.”
“Combat innovation is a necessary step for the United States Army to evolve,” explained Col. Andrew Owens, commander of the 204th MEB, parent brigade of the 1-204th, “but in order for innovation to be effective there has to be a strong culture in place.”
“We’re building a culture where soldiers want to be,” he said. “A place our sons and daughters would be proud to serve. Culture eats strategy for breakfast**, and we’re intentionally creating a warrior ethos rooted in Utah values.”**
Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, the Utah National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, called it, “Super exciting to finally close the loop on combined-arms capability in this state.” When the battalion officially stands up in 2026, infantry will hail in the Beehive State for the first time in over a century.
As Owens stated: “Why Utah? Why not Utah? When we’re done filling this battalion, the Army is going to want more Utah soldiers.”
The Utah National Guard is actively recruiting to fill the 1-204th. Interested individuals can contact their local recruiter or reach out to mailto:1_204thINFREG@army.mil for more information.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 12:30
|Story ID:
|554193
|Location:
|OGDEN, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard to Stand Up First Infantry Battalion in Over a Century: 1st Battalion, 204th Infantry Regiment, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.