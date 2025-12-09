Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Open Mental Health Clinics in Pacific Region

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service preparing to expand supplemental health service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service preparing to expand supplemental health service for military families in Japan, Okinawa and Korea. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-38o see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is leaning forward to increase access to on-installation mental health services, with mental health clinics planned for Japan, Okinawa and Korea.



The Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) clinics are scheduled to open in fall 2026 at Camp Foster in Okinawa and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in South Korea. Additional clinics will follow at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Yokota Air Base in Japan and Osan Air Base in South Korea.



“Taking care of military families is at the heart of the Exchange’s mission,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The opening of these clinics in the Pacific Region brings convenient access to critical mental health care and expertise to military families stationed overseas.”



The clinics will be open to military families, retirees, Veterans and Department of War civilians and retirees.



United States-licensed clinicians will deliver targeted, evidence-based treatment for depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, posttraumatic stress disorder, anger, military transition challenges, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems and children’s behavioral problems. Therapy options will include individual, couples, family and group sessions. Care will be available in-person or via CVN Telehealth face-to-face video therapy.



Cohen Clinics will accept all TRICARE plans and process Federal Employees Health Benefits plans, when applicable.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.



