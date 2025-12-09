VMFA-112 Marines Conducted Live Fire Close Air Support Training in Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas - Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, completed an intensive Close Air Support (CAS) live fire exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and proficiency with high-explosive (HE) ordnance.

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2025, VMFA-112’s aircrew, operating out of NAS Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, collaborated with the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This exercise marked the second time in 11 years that VMFA-112 had dropped live ordnance as part of a training event from Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The event was crucial for improving CAS capabilities, supporting joint fire support elements, and validating ordnance handling procedures. It also served as an important step in maintaining combat readiness for the squadron’s Reserve Marines, who typically have fewer opportunities to conduct live fire operations.

“This exercise was an opportunity for our Marines to enhance their operational lethality while working in concert with our joint partners,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Heiser, VMFA-112 operations officer. “By conducting live fire drills we not only increased our proficiency but also reinforced the importance of integrated training with our joint forces.”

The CAS exercise included several key components, such as the dropping of HE ordnance and the execution of multiple drills aimed at improving coordination between Marine pilots and joint terminal attack controllers.

The exercise also served as a chance to showcase VMFA-112’s ability to execute high-stakes operations in support of both tactical objectives and the broader mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.

With the growing need for efficient and effective combat operations, the squadron’s participation in this exercise was seen as an essential component of future operational success.

“We showed that as Reserve Marines, we have the ability to not only meet but exceed the challenges of modern warfare and successfully integrate with the joint force,” Lt. Col. Heiser added.