Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The Georgia Army National Guard's 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) conducted a change of command ceremony on Dec. 13, in Fort Benning, Ga. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Col. Christopher S. Powell to Col. Rodney C. Edenfield. Brigadier General Jason Fryman, Commanding General of the Georgia Army National Guard, presided over the event.

Powell concluded a tenure marked by sustained operational demand and complexity, including multiple deployments and major domestic responses. Fryman noted that Powell led the 648th MEB during a period that required continuous execution as "tip of the spear warfighters".

Highlighting the brigade's intense operational tempo, Powell thanked his command teams for performing at an "incredible level".

Fryman noted that under Powell’s command, the brigade supported overseas combat operations, security cooperation and deterrence missions, counter-drug operations, Southwest border missions, and large-scale domestic response operations in Georgia.

"You leave this brigade stronger, more experienced, and more trusted than when you took command," Brig. Gen. Fryman told Powell.

The incoming commander, Col. Edenfield, brings extensive experience to the 648th MEB, including senior leadership at the National Guard Bureau and operational service within the United States European Command. This background, according to Fryman, demonstrates Edenfield's understanding of "joint, multinational and interagency operations" and the unique demands placed on the National Guard.

Col. Edenfield stated it was "truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime to command the 648th" while addressing his formation for the first time as commander. "My commitment is to your success. I lead and command this brigade with the purpose of ensuring our soldiers are trained, equipped, and empowered to aggressively accomplish any mission set that is placed before them or the brigade".

The 648th MEB has an authorized strength of over 1,600 Soldiers and is recognized as one of the most capable and versatile formations in the Georgia Army National Guard, structured to support combatant and joint task force commanders with specialized support units, including artillery, engineers, strategic advisors, transportation and logistics professionals, division staff augmentees, and much more.

Col. Powell concluded his command with a final nod to the brigade’s mission: “Freedom to maneuver all points".