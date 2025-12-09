Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader

    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader

    Photo By Charles Emmons | Outgoing 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade commander, Col. Christopher S. Powell,...... read more read more

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Story by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    FORT BENNING, Ga. – The Georgia Army National Guard's 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) conducted a change of command ceremony on Dec. 13, in Fort Benning, Ga. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority from Col. Christopher S. Powell to Col. Rodney C. Edenfield. Brigadier General Jason Fryman, Commanding General of the Georgia Army National Guard, presided over the event.

    Powell concluded a tenure marked by sustained operational demand and complexity, including multiple deployments and major domestic responses. Fryman noted that Powell led the 648th MEB during a period that required continuous execution as "tip of the spear warfighters".

    Highlighting the brigade's intense operational tempo, Powell thanked his command teams for performing at an "incredible level".

    Fryman noted that under Powell’s command, the brigade supported overseas combat operations, security cooperation and deterrence missions, counter-drug operations, Southwest border missions, and large-scale domestic response operations in Georgia.

    "You leave this brigade stronger, more experienced, and more trusted than when you took command," Brig. Gen. Fryman told Powell.

    The incoming commander, Col. Edenfield, brings extensive experience to the 648th MEB, including senior leadership at the National Guard Bureau and operational service within the United States European Command. This background, according to Fryman, demonstrates Edenfield's understanding of "joint, multinational and interagency operations" and the unique demands placed on the National Guard.

    Col. Edenfield stated it was "truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime to command the 648th" while addressing his formation for the first time as commander. "My commitment is to your success. I lead and command this brigade with the purpose of ensuring our soldiers are trained, equipped, and empowered to aggressively accomplish any mission set that is placed before them or the brigade".

    The 648th MEB has an authorized strength of over 1,600 Soldiers and is recognized as one of the most capable and versatile formations in the Georgia Army National Guard, structured to support combatant and joint task force commanders with specialized support units, including artillery, engineers, strategic advisors, transportation and logistics professionals, division staff augmentees, and much more.

    Col. Powell concluded his command with a final nod to the brigade’s mission: “Freedom to maneuver all points".

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 15:26
    Story ID: 554105
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader, by Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader
    Georgia Guard’s 648th MEB recognizes global achievements of outgoing commander, welcomes new leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    648th MEB
    Ceremony
    Leadership
    Georgia National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download