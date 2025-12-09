U.S. Personnel Ambushed by ISIS Gunman in Syria Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. – On Dec. 13, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed.



As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.



Updates will be provided as they become available.