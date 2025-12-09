H-E-B culinary training sharpens Soldiers’ skills, expands professional opportunities at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — Culinary specialists from across Fort Hood expanded their technical skill sets and deepened their understanding of food science during a physiology-of-taste course Dec. 10, led by chefs from the H-E-B Culinary Center. The training is part of a growing initiative to elevate Army food service by connecting Soldiers directly with civilian industry experts.

The course is designed to expose Soldiers to the science behind taste, how flavor is identified, processed and manipulated, and to strengthen their ability to apply that knowledge in daily food-service operations.

“The goal for this training is to introduce culinary specialists to a different dynamic of our expertise,” said Sgt. Maj. Kresassidy McKinney, supply and services, chief culinary management sergeant major for III Armored Corps. “We know how to cook and present meals, but many Soldiers have never been taught how the senses actually interpret flavor. Understanding taste, texture, smell—all of that—helps them elevate everything they produce.”

During the hands-on session, Soldiers experimented with taste-identification drills, learned how aroma influences perception, and discussed how scientific principles guide seasoning, preparation and menu development. Leaders said this knowledge directly benefits the force by improving DFAC output, empowering Soldiers and strengthening unit readiness.

“We want Soldiers to bring this knowledge back to their dining facilities and share it with their peers,” McKinney said. “Thirty Soldiers attended this iteration, and our goal is to keep expanding opportunities as we continue partnering with H-E-B.”

The course is part of a multi-phase collaboration between Fort Hood and H-E-B’s Culinary Academy, an organization that provides technical training for a range of specialties, from deli and bakery operations to seafood processing. Earlier this year, a group of Fort Hood culinary specialists traveled to San Antonio for an immersive session at H-E-B headquarters, where they trained with former Culinary Institute of America instructors and prepared a multi-course menu.

According to Sgt. Maj. Michael Bogle, the 1st Cavalry Division chief culinary management sergeant major, training with industry chefs fills a long-standing education gap.

“Continuous education never stops,” Bogle said. “AIT gives Soldiers the foundation, but becoming truly proficient takes years. Partnerships like this bridge the gap for culinary specialists who haven’t attended culinary school. They’re learning the science behind taste, texture, plating, presentation and food appeal—not just because we tell them to, but because they understand why it matters.”

Both sergeants major emphasized that advanced culinary training also broadens Soldiers’ long-term prospects.

“This shows them that culinary arts goes far beyond the baseline training,” Bogle said. “If they want to pursue professional food service, whether in the Army or after their service, these skills create opportunities well beyond their initial contract.”

The training was hosted at the Phantom Centralized Hub, a dining facility dedicated to culinary and life-skills education. The building supports a wide range of programs, including culinary specialist enhancement courses, field-feeding instruction, drivers’ training for food-service vehicles, and community partnerships that teach basic cooking and nutrition to Soldiers living in the barracks.

“This facility isn’t a traditional DFAC,” Bogle said. “It’s built for training. As the Army shifts toward more tactical feeding, this space allows us to teach field-feeding platforms, improve operational rations and give Soldiers the reps they need to perform in any environment.”

Since opening, leaders say the facility has already produced measurable improvements. Soldiers who complete enhancement courses have outperformed peers in competitions and brought advanced techniques back to their units.

“One Soldier told us his team won a major cooking event because he gained an advantage from the enhancement course,” Bogle said. “He went back to his crew and taught them how to plate, how to cut, how to present meals. That’s exactly what this facility is meant to do.”

For many Soldiers, including Pvt. Osedumen Obu, who attended the physiology-of-taste class, the training offers both professional development and renewed motivation.

He said his favorite portion of the class was exploring how the five primary tastes influence recipe development and how understanding food science can improve workflow in a dining facility.

“As a cook, it’s our job to ensure the best possible taste for the people we feed,” he said. “Sharpening your skills is important. Whatever I learn here, I want to apply in the DFAC: working faster, moving better and improving what we put out.”

H-E-B officials stressed the company’s commitment to supporting military communities through no-cost training and long-term engagement. Additional joint training events are planned for 2026, including advanced technique courses and expanded exchange-of-skills opportunities.

“We’re honored to do this,” said Matthew Davis, the culinary training manager at the H-E-B Culinary Academy. “If there’s ever a need related to culinary arts and we can help address it, we’re allowed to. The sky’s the limit.”