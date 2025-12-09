89th MP, Cavalry Family Housing celebrate military spouses, families

Photo By Samantha Harms | Gina Wills, an Army spouse, looks through teddy bears to pick out one for her children...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Harms | Gina Wills, an Army spouse, looks through teddy bears to pick out one for her children May 29, 2025, at Fort Cavazos. Wills believes events like this are important for the children of deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Dozens of family members of deployed Soldiers from 89th Military Police Brigade received bears and goodie bags from Cavalry Family Housing May 29 at Fort Cavazos.

The bags were provided by WinnCompanies, who has organized this event for the last 20 years. At an annual conference, employees from across the company come together to create the bags and choose a single military installation to donate them to.

This year, Fort Cavazos was selected, with 89th MP Bde. as the chosen unit.

“We wanted to recognize our deployed families, so we contacted (III Armored) Corps,” said Chris Albus, project director for Cavalry Family Housing. “The corps told us that there was really only one unit that was deployed, which is the 89th MP (Brigade), doing very important work on the border and around the world. So, we contacted the 89th MPs. They graciously accepted, and we’re here just to recognize the service of the Army family.

“We’re committed to making a better resident experience for all the people that live here on post, and we look for ways every day in order to improve that experience,” Albus continued. “This is only one way that we’re doing this, but we’re doing it because we appreciate not only them living on post, we appreciate their service to the country and the Army as well.”

Spouses and children had the option to pick from a wide variety of bears, some of which included hand-written notes from WinnCompanies employees.

All the bears came with a voice-recorder heart so the parents could record a voice note for their children.

“It’s more for my daughter,” said Gina Wills, an Army spouse, when asked what events like this mean to a military spouse. “I have a 2-year-old, and you know how toddlers (are) — they get really confused when their parents leave. So, things like this, when I tell her, ‘This is your special Baba bear’ — because that’s what she calls her dad is Baba — it means a lot to her. There’ll be nights where all she wants to do is cuddle her Baba bear when he’s not here, … because he’s had to leave so many times since she’s been born.

“It’s been really hard for her,” she continued. “I’m an adult, I can handle it, but I think it’s very important for the kids. It definitely lets them have something to be like, ‘Oh my Baba isn’t just leaving, … we get something.’ … I think it’s really important for them. With her first (deployment), we got a little paratrooper bear and she still uses it to this day.”

Military Spouse Appreciation Day, typically celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day in May, and Month of the Military Child, celebrated in April, provide an opportunity to recognize the strength and contributions of military spouses and children. Events like these allow for a unit to do just that on a smaller scale, allowing everyone to come together to honor those spouses and children.

“It causes a unity within the unit and families,” said 1st Sgt. Jerri Lynn Daniels, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th MP Bde. “It provides them support and even the smallest gestures that we will think about them, even though their family member’s deployed."