Photo By Samantha Harms | Participants enjoy a warm-up game of pickleball on the multi-use court during Demo Day...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Harms | Participants enjoy a warm-up game of pickleball on the multi-use court during Demo Day May 17, 2025, at GroundPlay Outdoor Family Fitness Park on Fort Cavazos. Demo Day allowed members of the Fort Cavazos community an opportunity to enjoy everything the new park has to offer. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort Cavazos celebrates opening of first-of-its-kind fitness park Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The sound of laughter and encouragement could be heard May 17, 2025, throughout the entirety of the newly opened GroundPlay Outdoor Fitness Family Park. Dozens of Soldiers, family members and children came to together to enjoy Demo Day, held by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to celebrate the opening of the park.

The new park has several distinct areas: a group fitness space, a multi-use court, a playground, workout stations with various types of durable outdoor fitness equipment, a track and a seating area with picnic tables. Funded by Installation Management Command at a cost of $2 million, the fitness facility was created as a holistic approach to supporting family-friendly fitness.

“This park stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our Soldiers and families here at The Great Place,” said Col. Lakicia Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander. “When we began this journey last year, we weren’t just building a facility. We were building a stronger community. This park, the first of its kind in the Army, represents more than just new equipment or courts. It provides a dynamic space for physical fitness, recreation and camaraderie. It embodies our commitment to holistic health, mind, body and spirit.

“But let’s be clear, this park is not the end goal,” she continued. “It’s a launching point, a place where teams can bond outside of formation, where children will remember weekends with friends and where fitness becomes not just a requirement, but a way of life shared with others.”

The park, officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16, 2025. Fort Cavazos leadership and representatives from the DFMWR and Kompan, a company that designs, manufactures and installs playground and outdoor fitness sites, gathered to commemorate the new facility.

“What makes me proud of this is that it’s a one-of-a-kind facility that we have here,” said Brad Pittam, sales director for solution partners at Kompan. “There’s nothing else like this in the world, let alone the nation. We’ve got over 40,000 square feet of fitness and play ready to be opened up and for kids and families to enjoy.

“One thing we do at Kompan is we pride ourselves in making happier and healthier communities, and I think we’ve accomplished that with what we have here, and I’m very proud that we’ve made this for the Army,” he continued. “There’s one thing that I know we can do for this community, and that is to make everyone here happier.”

Demo Day featured a variety of classes, including applied functional fitness, Zumba and yoga; both the May and June Great Fitness Challenges; pickleball lessons; and a massage therapy table, all while in the view of the playground area.

“It was real nice being able to watch my daughter, make sure she’s safe in good hands while in my vision, while I’m getting my workout,” said Spc. Robert Gaytan, 4th Missile Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, after completing his workout at Demo Day. “That’s real comforting for me as a parent.”

GroundPlay is open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends. It is located behind Abrams Physical Fitness Center on 58th Street.